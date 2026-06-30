Kylian Mbappé scored twice against Sweden to reach 10 knockout stage World Cup goals, surpassing Leônidas and Ronaldo

The Real Madrid forward now equals Lionel Messi's six-goal tally at the 2026 World Cup after France's Round of 32 win

France faces Paraguay on July 4 after the South Americans eliminated Germany on penalties in the Round of 32

Kylian Mbappé has etched his name deeper into World Cup history by becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer in the knockout stages.

The 27-year-old reached the landmark after scoring twice in France's commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 30.

World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappé Breaks Ronaldo's Knockout Record With Brace Against Sweden

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé breaks Ronaldo's World Cup record

The Real Madrid forward has now scored 10 goals in just nine World Cup knockout appearances, setting a new record in the competition's history.

Mbappé surpassed Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazário by opening the scoring on the stroke of half-time before adding his second after the break to move clear of both Ronaldo and Leônidas, who previously shared the record with eight knockout-stage goals.

His brace also took his tally to six goals at the 2026 World Cup, drawing him level with Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the tournament's joint-leading scorer.

The milestone comes at a significant moment for the France captain, who is determined to win a second World Cup title after lifting the trophy in Russia in 2018.

That dream was shattered four years ago when Messi inspired Argentina to a dramatic penalty-shootout victory over France in the Qatar final - a painful defeat Mbappé has looked eager to avenge throughout this campaign.

World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappé Breaks Ronaldo's Knockout Record With Brace Against Sweden

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé and France to meet Paraguay

Les Bleus will next face Paraguay in the Round of 16 on July 4.

The South Americans earned their place in the last 16 by eliminating Germany on post-match penalties in what proved to be one of the more dramatic results of the knockout phase.

The meeting presents a significant test for France, whose progression has been driven in large part by Mbappé's clinical finishing.

With the record now his alone, the 25-year-old enters the next round carrying both the weight of expectation and the momentum of a player at the height of his powers.

Source: YEN.com.gh