Harry Kane's penalty appeals were waved away during England's Round of 32 clash against DR Congo

Referee Adham Makhadmeh indicated Kane had dived, and VAR elected not to send the referee to review the decision

Former England striker Alan Shearer argued there was clear contact and that a penalty should have been given

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Harry Kane's appeal for a first-half penalty was waved away by referee Adham Makhadmeh during England's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash with DR Congo.

Widely tipped to progress, England were surprised early on when Brian Cipenga fired DR Congo into the lead after just seven minutes in Atlanta.

As half-time approached, Kane raced in behind the defence and tried to round goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi before going to ground following what appeared to be contact from the Congolese shot-stopper.

England vs DR Congo: Why Harry Kane Was Denied a Penalty in World Cup Round of 32 Clash. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Why Harry Kane was denied a penalty

Makhadmeh, the Jordanian referee, immediately waved away Kane's appeal, appearing to judge that the England captain had simulated the contact.

VAR official Khamis Al Marri reviewed the incident but chose not to direct Makhadmeh to the pitchside monitor, leaving the original decision to stand.

Notably, despite the suggestion of simulation, Makhadmeh did not issue Kane with a yellow card for diving.

Under IFAB Laws of the Game, simulation is defined as when a player fakes or exaggerates an action with the intent of deceiving the referee into awarding a free kick or penalty, or into sanctioning an opponent.

The decision not to book Kane suggests the officials were not entirely convinced he had deliberately deceived them, yet were equally unconvinced that sufficient contact had occurred to warrant a penalty kick.

England vs DR Congo: Why Harry Kane Was Denied a Penalty in World Cup Round of 32 Clash. Photo by Darrian Traynor.

Source: Getty Images

Alan Shearer's verdict on Kane penalty

BBC commentator and former England striker Alan Shearer was unequivocal in his assessment, arguing the contact was clear, and the penalty should have been awarded. Shearer said, as quoted by The Independent:

"There is contact, there is no doubt."

"For me, that is a penalty. Kane may have made the most of it but the keeper has come out and his hands are there. If he is going to come rushing out like that with his hands as a forward you have every right to make connection and go down."

The incident added controversy to an already tense fixture, with England's tournament ambitions momentarily under pressure against a DR Congo side who had made an unexpectedly bright start to the match.

As expected, fans shared varied opinions on social media. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@an_chan_tl argued:

"Kane did everything to make this contact, and he was falling before the contact itself."

@DeflowerMyMind disagreed:

"It's a pen. Kane gets to the ball first. Goalie makes contact after. Clear penalty."

@TenTenDidiza suggested:

"Not a right call. A yellow card should have been issued for a dive by Harry Kane."

Kane responded in style, scoring twice late in the match to complete England's comeback and seal a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Leopards of DR Congo.

The Three Lions will now face co-hosts Mexico in what promises to be a captivating Round of 16 showdown on July 6.

Source: YEN.com.gh