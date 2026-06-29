Ghana have secured a place in the World Cup 2026 knockout stage as a crucial clash with Colombia awaits

One goalkeeper has emerged as the standout performer of the group stage with a string of crucial saves against top opposition

Several key attackers have struggled to make an impact as Ghana’s tactical setup comes under scrutiny

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Ghana are through to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after finishing third in Group L with four points.

The Black Stars edged Panama 1-0 on June 17 in Toronto, earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw against England on June 23 in Boston and suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Croatia four days later in Philadelphia.

Black Stars see mixed performances from players as Ghana reach the World Cup Round of 32. Image credit: Ghana FA

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz's side have shown discipline, defensive organisation and resilience, although several attacking players are yet to reach their best form.

Black Stars World Cup 2026 player ratings

YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, who is in the United States covering the World Cup, has rated every Ghana player who has featured for at least 15 minutes during the group stage.

Lawrence Ati Zigi – 7/10

The St. Gallen goalkeeper kept a clean sheet before suffering an unfortunate injury during the first half of Ghana's opening win over Panama.

He made several important saves and was unlucky to lose his place through fitness rather than form.

Benjamin Asare – 8/10

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has arguably been Ghana's standout performer.

Making his World Cup debut, Asare has produced outstanding saves against Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Nico O'Reilly and Croatia's Mario Pasalic to keep the Black Stars competitive.

Marvin Senaya – 8/10

Composed, disciplined and reliable. The Auxerre defender has become one of Queiroz's trusted players, starting two matches and rarely putting a foot wrong.

Gideon Mensah – 8/10

Despite often dividing opinion, Mensah has enjoyed an excellent tournament. He started and completed all three group matches while providing defensive stability on the left.

Jonas Adjetey – 8/10

The defender has bounced back impressively after his costly penalty against Austria before the tournament.

His commanding display against Harry Kane and the England attack has quickly made him a fan favourite.

Jerome Opoku – 8/10

Calm, physical and dependable. Opoku has formed a solid partnership with Adjetey, helping Ghana remain organised against some of the tournament's strongest attacks.

Kojo Peprah – 5/10

Limited opportunities have made him difficult to judge. He featured briefly against England before replacing Adjetey at half-time against Croatia and delivered a respectable performance.

Derrick Luckassen – 6/10

His well-taken goal against Croatia, confirmed by VAR after beating the offside trap, is the highlight of his tournament so far.

Caleb Yirenkyi – 7/10

The 20-year-old scored Ghana's winning goal against Panama. Although his involvement has been limited since then, he continues to show maturity and promise whenever called upon.

Elisha Owusu – 5/10

Owusu remains an important figure in the Black Stars squad but has yet to produce the commanding midfield display many supporters expect. He will need to raise his level in the knockout rounds.

Kwasi Sibo – 5/10

A quiet but tidy performer. The Real Oviedo midfielder has featured in all three games without making many headlines, doing the simple things effectively.

Thomas Partey – 6/10

Missing the Panama victory through injury, Partey returned to dictate Ghana's build-up play against England and Croatia. His hybrid role, dropping into defence during possession, has been tactically important.

Kamaldeen Sulemana – 5/10

His pace remains a dangerous weapon, but the ex-Southampton winger has struggled to translate his talent into decisive moments for Ghana.

Ernest Nuamah – 6/10

Nuamah provided the assist for Ghana's goal against Croatia and has looked more threatening than some of the other wide players, although he is still searching for his best form.

Fatawu Issahaku – 5/10

Introduced from the bench in all three matches, Issahaku has worked tirelessly but has yet to produce one of his trademark long-range strikes.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – 6/10

The striker made an immediate impact from the bench against Panama, creating Caleb Yirenkyi's winning goal with an excellent run and cross.

Jordan Ayew – 5/10

The captain has led by example off the ball, but his performances have fallen short of the standards he set during the qualification campaign.

Antoine Semenyo – 5/10

Semenyo has started every match but has struggled to influence games in the final third. Queiroz's tactical approach has limited his attacking opportunities, though more is expected from the Premier League forward.

Antoine Semenyo is among Black Stars players who can do better in the World Cup Round of 32. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Twitter

Prince Adu – 5/10

The substitute injected pace and direct running against England and was unfortunate not to win a penalty. There is enough promise to suggest he could play a bigger role later in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Inaki Williams – 5/10

Restricted to just 66 minutes against England, Williams has not been given enough game time to showcase his qualities. Many Ghana fans will hope to see far more of the Athletic Bilbao captain in the knockout stages.

Source: YEN.com.gh