England's World Cup match with Mexico will inevitably revive memories of Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' goal from 1986

Maradona punched the ball past Peter Shilton during England's World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina before later scoring one of the tournament's greatest goals

England return to the iconic Azteca hoping to avoid another heartbreaking World Cup memory at the famous venue

England's World Cup showdown with Mexico is set to revive memories of one of the most infamous moments in football history, with fans likely to hear the phrase 'The Hand of God' throughout the match.

For supporters unfamiliar with the term, it refers to an incident that took place 40 years ago during England's World Cup quarter-final against Argentina in 1986.

Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' Goal Explained as England Return to the Azteca

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The fact that England are returning to the same stadium, the iconic Estadio Azteca - currently referred to as the Mexico City Stadium under FIFA branding rules - makes the historic moment impossible to ignore.

It remains one of England's most painful World Cup memories and one of the tournament's most iconic moments.

What Is 'The Hand of God'?

The phrase 'The Hand of God' refers to Diego Maradona's infamous handball goal against England during their 1986 World Cup quarter-final.

The last time England played at the famous stadium, they were beaten by Argentina in the last eight. However, the result alone does not explain why the match remains so unforgettable.

Six minutes into the second half, Argentina captain Diego Maradona challenged England goalkeeper Peter Shilton for a looping ball inside the penalty area.

Although Shilton had a clear height advantage, Maradona reached the ball first by punching it over the advancing goalkeeper with his fist, which was raised close to his head.

The goal stood despite furious protests from the England players, who immediately surrounded referee Ali Bin Nasser in disbelief. Maradona, meanwhile, celebrated what would become one of the most controversial goals in football history.

How the Famous Phrase Was Born

The term itself originated from Maradona's own explanation after the match.

When asked whether he had broken the rules to score, the Argentine legend famously replied: "[The goal was scored] a little bit with my head and a little bit with the hand of God."

Maradona's place in World Cup history was further cemented just four minutes later when he produced a breathtaking solo effort, widely regarded as one of the greatest goals ever scored at the tournament.

England did manage to reduce the deficit through Gary Lineker in the 81st minute, but they were unable to find an equaliser, crashing out in what many still regard as one of the most controversial World Cup eliminations ever.

As the Three Lions return to the Azteca for another World Cup fixture, they will be hoping this visit ends very differently and does not bring another chapter of heartbreak at the famous stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh