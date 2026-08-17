Popular Dubai-based Nigerian influencer Chinaza Chukwuyere has been reported missing after her last known sighting at Shoreline in Lekki, Lagos

Social media personality Mummy's Gyal alleged that Chinaza's boyfriend told police she was dead but claimed he did not know where her body was taken

Police are reportedly searching for some of Hakeem's associates, as CCTV footage allegedly shows him covering a camera during the incident

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Chinaza Chukwuyere, a Dubai-based Nigerian influencer, has gone missing as fresh allegations have emerged surrounding the disappearance, with social media personality Mummy's Gyal claiming the young woman may have been killed.

Dubai-Based Nigerian influencer Chinaza Chukwuyere goes missing as fresh details emerge about an alleged killing. Image credit: Chinedu Exclusive Media

Source: Facebook

In a video circulated on Saturday, 15 August 2026, Mummy's Gyal disclosed details she said she had received regarding Chinaza's whereabouts.

According to her account, the Nigerian influencer had returned to Nigeria from Dubai alongside her boyfriend, identified as Hakeem, before she was reported missing.

Chinaza's last public appearance

The influencer was allegedly last seen at Shoreline in Lekki, Lagos, in the company of Hakeem and a group of his associates.

Mummy's Gyal stated that Hakeem subsequently spoke to the police and admitted that Chinaza had died, while placing the blame for her alleged death on his friends.

He reportedly told investigators that he did not know where her body was taken.

The social media personality also alleged that she reviewed CCTV footage from the location where Chinaza was last present.

She claimed the footage showed Hakeem deliberately obscuring a camera as Chinaza's body was allegedly being removed from the scene.

Police searching for Hakeem's associates

Authorities are reportedly conducting a search for some of Hakeem's associates in connection with the case.

Mummy's Gyal shared photographs of the individuals she identified and urged members of the public to take note of them.

The allegations have drawn significant public attention online, with many calling for a thorough police investigation. Commenters largely pointed to Hakeem as the key figure authorities should focus on.

At the time of reporting, the claims surrounding Chinaza's alleged death had not been officially confirmed by the Nigerian Police Force or any other relevant authority.

The Instagram post on Chinaza's case is below.

Reactions to Chinaza's disappearance

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Chinaza's case.

Sandra Rocky wrote:

"The boyfriend knows what happened to her; they should start the investigation with him first."

Abdulai Fofanah said:

"The boyfriend needs to be investigated; he knows more than what he might have told the police."

MaPree Madra Bhorholo added:

"Boyfriend knows everything."

Blessing CEO remanded in prison over fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, known as Blessing CEO, was remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre on multiple fraud charges, maintaining her innocence and urging support from her followers. Despite her legal troubles, Blessing CEO previously announced a cancer diagnosis, which sparked significant fundraising efforts, now linked to one of the allegations against her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh