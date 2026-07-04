Ghana crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 32 following a 1-0 defeat to Colombia

Substitute Jhon Arias scored the only goal of the match in the 14th minute to end the Black Stars' campaign

Despite their early exit, Ghana will leave the tournament with a huge amount of money from FIFA

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Ghana has been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in their Round of 32 clash on July 4.

Palmeiras forward Jhon Arias, who came on early for the injured Jhon Córdoba, struck the decisive goal in the 14th minute to send the Black Stars out of the tournament.

The result brings an end to Ghana’s World Cup campaign - a journey that showed flashes of promise but ultimately fell short of expectations.

Ghana's Black Stars earn a substantial amount of money from FIFA after exiting the 2026 World Cup following a 1-0 loss to Colombia. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana exit World Cup after Colombia defeat

The Black Stars reached the knockout stage after finishing third in Group L, recording a 1-0 win over Panama, a goalless draw with England, and a 2-1 loss to Croatia in their final group match.

However, they were ultimately outclassed by a Colombia side that topped their group with two wins and a draw.

In a frustrating outing, Ghana struggled in attack and, according to Opta, failed to record a single shot on target in the full 90 minutes.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi stood out with several key saves that prevented the scoreline from becoming heavier.

Watch one of Ati-Zigi's spectacular saves, as shared on X:

Attention now turns to Ghana’s next assignment, the 2027 AFCON qualifiers in September, where they will open against the Ivory Coast in Abidjan.

The Elephants, like Ghana, also exited the World Cup at the Round of 32 stage after a defeat to Norway, meaning both West African rivals head into the qualifying campaign looking to reset after early tournament exits.

On the flip side, Colombia progresses to the Round of 16, where they will face Switzerland in Vancouver on July 7.

Ghana did not get a single shot on target in a disappointing performance against Colombia on July 4, 2026. Photo by Luke Hales.

Source: Getty Images

How much Ghana earned at the World Cup

Despite the disappointment on the pitch, Ghana's participation at the tournament has delivered a considerable financial return.

According to BBC Sport, all 48 nations that qualified for the 2026 World Cup received USD 2.5 million from FIFA in preparation funding ahead of the tournament.

By advancing through the group stage and reaching the Round of 32, Ghana earned an additional USD 11 million in prize money.

Combined with the preparation grant, the Black Stars will leave the 2026 competition with a total of USD 13.5 million, the same figure awarded to every other side that exited at the same stage.

Ghana were unable to progress further and add to that financial tally, but the sum still represents a significant return for the Ghana Football Association from a single tournament.

Psychic cat correctly predicted Ghana's defeat to Colombia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted a Colombia win over Ghana ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash on July 4.

The feline oracle has now correctly called five of its six knockout predictions, including Belgium’s comeback victory over Senegal.

Source: YEN.com.gh