The Ballon d'Or organisation sent a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination

Ronaldo ended his World Cup career as the only player to score in six consecutive tournaments, netting 11 goals across 27 appearances

The 41-year-old was recognised for his five Ballon d'Ors and other records in a farewell message

The Ballon d'Or organisers have joined the tributes for Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in what could be the final chapter of his World Cup journey.

Portugal's hopes were ended by Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner, which also ended Ronaldo's dream of lifting the trophy and matching Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph.

Across six World Cup appearances, Ronaldo scored 11 goals in 27 matches, becoming the first player in history to score at six different editions of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Ballon d'Or Message After Portugal's World Cup Elimination

Source: Getty Images

Ballon d'Or pays tribute to Ronaldo

The prestigious football awards, organised by French publication France Football, paid tribute to Ronaldo's remarkable international career after Portugal's World Cup exit.

In a piece titled "Farewell legend, Cristiano Ronaldo played his final World Cup match," the tribute celebrated his status as Portugal's all-time leading scorer and record 233 appearances for the national team.

It also highlighted the three major trophies he helped Portugal win: the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2019 and 2025 UEFA Nations League titles.

The Ballon d'Or organisers also shared a message on X, writing:

"Thank you for the endless memories, CR7. Your legacy and your 5 Ballons d'Or are eternal."

Is the 2026 World Cup Ronaldo's last tournament?

Yes, the 2026 tournament appears to be Ronaldo's final appearance at football's biggest stage.

Following Portugal's defeat to Spain, the 41-year-old confirmed that this edition of the World Cup would be his last, although he did not announce his retirement from international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Ballon d'Or Message After Portugal's World Cup Elimination. Photo by Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star was visibly emotional after the final whistle, applauding supporters before leaving the pitch in tears.

"I'm sad to leave the World Cup this way," Ronaldo said.

"As I said yesterday, I gave it my all, and I leave with a clear conscience."

He leaves the World Cup stage as one of the competition's greatest figures.

His six consecutive World Cup scoring tournaments, five Ballon d'Or awards, and record-breaking international numbers underline a career that has few equals in football history.

Source: YEN.com.gh