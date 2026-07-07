Piers Morgan paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's World Cup exit, praising his record-breaking international career

Ronaldo had already confirmed the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament, with his Portugal future also in doubt

Despite missing out on World Cup glory, Ronaldo leaves behind a historic legacy that includes Euro 2016, two UEFA Nations League titles and numerous international records

Cristiano Ronaldo's quest to win the FIFA World Cup ended in heartbreak after Portugal were knocked out by Spain in the Round of 16, with broadcaster Piers Morgan leading the tributes to the veteran forward.

Before the match, Ronaldo confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be the last of his career, fuelling speculation that it may also have been his final appearance for the Portuguese national team.

Piers Morgan Shares Emotional Message to Cristiano Ronaldo After World Cup Elimination

Source: Getty Images

Piers Morgan praises Ronaldo's international career

Following Portugal's elimination, British journalist Piers Morgan took to X to congratulate Ronaldo on an extraordinary international career, insisting the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had made both his country and family proud.

Morgan highlighted several of Ronaldo's historic achievements, including what he described as the most international appearances in football history, the most international goals, and becoming the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups.

He wrote:

"If this was Ronaldo's last game for Portugal, he leaves having played most international games in history (233), scored most international goals (146), and become the only man to score in SIX different World Cups. Congrats, Cristiano, you've done your country & family so proud."

Morgan and Ronaldo have developed a close friendship over the years, with the Portugal captain repeatedly choosing the British broadcaster for some of the most high-profile interviews of his career.

Although Morgan previously regarded Lionel Messi as the superior player, his view shifted after building a close working relationship with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo leaves behind an unmatched legacy with Portugal

While Portugal's campaigns at the last two FIFA World Cups ended in disappointment, Ronaldo's place among football's all-time greats remains undisputed.

The veteran forward finishes his international career as one of the most decorated players and prolific goalscorers the sport has ever seen, while also transforming Portugal into a major force on the international stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo cries after Spain pip Portugal by a lone goal in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash on July 6, 2026. Photo by Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo played a pivotal role in Portugal's historic UEFA Euro 2016 triumph before helping the nation lift the UEFA Nations League trophy on two occasions, delivering the country's greatest period of sustained international success.

Although he never matched long-time rival Lionel Messi's achievements at the FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo's influence on football and Portuguese football in particular remains immense, with many considering him the greatest player in the nation's history.

Ronaldo tears up after Portugal's World Cup elimination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears after Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in what is expected to be his final appearance at the tournament.

A video showing the emotional Portugal captain quickly went viral on social media after the defeat to Spain.

Source: YEN.com.gh