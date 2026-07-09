England Star Hit With Two-Game World Cup Ban and Set to Miss Norway Clash
- Jarell Quansah was handed a two-match FIFA suspension after his red card against Mexico
- The England defender will miss the quarter-final against Norway and a possible semi-final
- FIFA’s decision came after Thomas Tuchel criticised the different treatment of Folarin Balogun’s suspension
England had suffered a major World Cup setback after defender Jarell Quansah was handed a two-match suspension by FIFA, ruling him out of Saturday’s quarter-final against Norway.
Quansah was shown a straight red card during England’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico after a second-half challenge on Jesus Gallardo was judged to be serious foul play.
The Football Association had considered appealing the decision following FIFA’s surprise move to suspend Folarin Balogun’s one-match ban for the United States.
However, football’s governing body decided to punish Quansah with an additional match, meaning he will also miss England’s potential semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland on July 15.
FIFA determined that Quansah’s tackle deserved a longer suspension because it fell under the category of serious foul play, adding an extra match on top of the automatic one-game ban.
FIFA confirms punishment as Tuchel questions consistency
A FIFA statement confirmed the decision, explaining that the Disciplinary Committee had imposed a two-match suspension on England’s defender after his direct red card during the World Cup match against Mexico at Mexico City Stadium on July 5.
The suspension will be served during England’s upcoming World Cup fixtures in line with FIFA’s disciplinary regulations.
After England’s win over Mexico, manager Thomas Tuchel had criticised FIFA’s handling of Balogun’s case, arguing that the decision created inconsistency in the tournament.
Tuchel insisted Balogun’s dismissal was not a red card but accepted that VAR officials and the referee had reviewed the incident before deciding it was only worthy of a yellow card.
The England boss questioned why one decision could be overturned while others remained unchanged, highlighting concerns over consistency during the World Cup.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.