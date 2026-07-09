Jarell Quansah was handed a two-match FIFA suspension after his red card against Mexico

The England defender will miss the quarter-final against Norway and a possible semi-final

FIFA’s decision came after Thomas Tuchel criticised the different treatment of Folarin Balogun’s suspension

England had suffered a major World Cup setback after defender Jarell Quansah was handed a two-match suspension by FIFA, ruling him out of Saturday’s quarter-final against Norway.

Quansah was shown a straight red card during England’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico after a second-half challenge on Jesus Gallardo was judged to be serious foul play.

The Football Association had considered appealing the decision following FIFA’s surprise move to suspend Folarin Balogun’s one-match ban for the United States.

However, football’s governing body decided to punish Quansah with an additional match, meaning he will also miss England’s potential semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland on July 15.

FIFA determined that Quansah’s tackle deserved a longer suspension because it fell under the category of serious foul play, adding an extra match on top of the automatic one-game ban.

FIFA confirms punishment as Tuchel questions consistency

A FIFA statement confirmed the decision, explaining that the Disciplinary Committee had imposed a two-match suspension on England’s defender after his direct red card during the World Cup match against Mexico at Mexico City Stadium on July 5.

The suspension will be served during England’s upcoming World Cup fixtures in line with FIFA’s disciplinary regulations.

After England’s win over Mexico, manager Thomas Tuchel had criticised FIFA’s handling of Balogun’s case, arguing that the decision created inconsistency in the tournament.

Tuchel insisted Balogun’s dismissal was not a red card but accepted that VAR officials and the referee had reviewed the incident before deciding it was only worthy of a yellow card.

The England boss questioned why one decision could be overturned while others remained unchanged, highlighting concerns over consistency during the World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh