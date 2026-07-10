Nimbus Pronos, the cat famed for predicting football results, has made its pick for the 2026 World Cup quarter-final between Spain and Belgium

Spain and Belgium booked their places in the last eight after knocking out Portugal and the USA, respectively

The prediction has sparked plenty of debate online, with fans sharing mixed reactions ahead of the blockbuster clash at SoFi Stadium

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Nimbus Pronos, the psychic cat that has become one of the unexpected stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has disclosed its prediction for Spain's quarter-final showdown with Belgium on July 10.

The feline oracle, whose forecasts have attracted a huge online following, has tipped Spain to book a place in the semi-finals after extending its remarkable run of successful predictions.

Psychic cat, Nimbus Pronos, predicts the winner of the Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarter-final clash on July 10, 2026. Photos by Molly Darlington, Shirlaine Forrest and Photo News.

Source: Getty Images

Psychic cat backs Spain to beat Belgium

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, two bowls labelled "Spain" and "Belgium" were placed side by side. Nimbus walked over before confidently eating from the bowl marked Spain, signalling its pick for the blockbuster clash.

The prediction has attracted even greater attention after the cat correctly called 23 matches at the ongoing tournament, including Ghana's Round of 32 defeat to Colombia.

Its remarkable accuracy has earned it a reputation as one of the World Cup's most talked-about predictors among football fans.

Watch Nimbus' prediction of the Spain vs Belgium match, as shared on Instagram:

Fans react to Nimbus' latest prediction

Nimbus' latest forecast quickly sparked excitement on social media, with many Spain supporters celebrating the feline's verdict.

@reina_morena_15 wrote:

"Spain 😍"

@lawyers_javea commented:

"Good boy 🇪🇸❤️"

@chrisnicholas8873 added:

"Good boy 🔥❤️"

@polly_asuat reacted:

"🇪🇸🔥👏"

@mkd.lydia wrote:

"Good kitty 😂🙌🙌"

@locotorbe joked:

"That cat has heard Spain's call 😂"

@danieljr_255 looked ahead, posting:

"Semi-final spain 🇪🇸 vs France 🇫🇷"

Spain is yet to lose against Belgium, with their last five meetings ending in a 13-1 aggregate scoreline. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Spain vs Belgium match preview

Both teams head into the quarter-finals full of confidence after impressive victories in the Round of 16.

Spain booked their place in the last eight by edging past neighbours Portugal, while Belgium cruised past co-hosts the United States.

History also favours La Roja. According to Flashscore, Luis de la Fuente's side has won each of their last five meetings with Belgium by an aggregate score of 13-1.

Despite that daunting record, the Red Devils will believe this is their chance to rewrite the script and reach the semi-finals.

According to Super Sport, the winners will face another stern test, with France already through after a 2-0 victory over Morocco.

Nimbus has built an impressive reputation during this World Cup, with several of its predictions proving accurate.

The Spain vs Belgium clash now presents another opportunity for the feline forecaster to extend its remarkable streak to 24 correct predictions.

Ronaldo backs Spain to reach World Cup final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo tipped Spain to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The Portugal captain made the prediction after Spain knocked his side out with a dramatic 1-0 Round of 16 victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh