

Carlos Queiroz has dismissed claims that he resigned as Ghana head coach, insisting his recent social media post was taken out of context

The 73-year-old coach clarified to a Ghanaian fan abroad that he has never submitted a formal resignation to the GFA

Queiroz remains under contract until August, with the Black Stars set to begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign in September

Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz has denied reports that he resigned as Black Stars head coach after the team's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 73-year-old addressed the speculation after a Ghanaian supporter approached him abroad and asked whether he had stepped down following the tournament.

Carlos Queiroz breaks his silence on his future as Black Stars coach after Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Juan Mabromata.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz clears up resignation rumours

Queiroz's response left little room for doubt.

"I didn't resign," the former Real Madrid manager said unequivocally.

He explained that the social media post, which sparked widespread speculation, was never intended to announce his departure.

Instead, he said it was simply a message of appreciation to Ghanaians for their support throughout the World Cup campaign.

His clarification comes days after many supporters and media outlets interpreted the emotional statement as a farewell to the national team.

Watch Queiroz's clarification on his future with the Black Stars, as shared on X:

Fans react to Queiroz's Black Stars remarks

As expected, Queiroz's latest remarks prompted mixed reactions from supporters on social media.

@cfc_owusu asked:

"So he will come back?🤣🤣"

@theAucimerian commented:

"Honestly, I don't want him to resign. It's not his fault. The team's not good 😂"

@Riotatum0 questioned:

"So why did he bring up that letter!!"

@makafuijohn7 wrote:

"Heaattt, afcon awaits you carlos ❤️‍🔥🔥"

@56_Balenciaga added:

"Somebody wake me up."

Carlos Queiroz Breaks Silence on Ghana Future After Black Stars Exit. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Ghana and Queiroz?

The former Real Madrid manager signed a four-month contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in April 2026, with his current deal set to expire in August.

That leaves uncertainty over whether both parties will continue their partnership ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which begin in September.

According to Transfermarkt, Queiroz oversaw five matches during his spell in charge, recording one win, two draws and two defeats.

Ghana reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2010 before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.

Despite that exit, many observers credited the veteran tactician with restoring defensive organisation and discipline to the Black Stars, highlighted by the team's resilient goalless draw against England during the group stage.

For now, Queiroz has made one thing clear: he has not walked away from the Black Stars.

Whether he remains in the dugout beyond August will depend on discussions with the GFA in the coming weeks.

Source: YEN.com.gh