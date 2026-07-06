Guinness World Records posted an emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal crashed out of the 2026 World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, with substitute Mikel Merino scoring in stoppage time to end Ronaldo's World Cup journey

Ronaldo finishes his World Cup career with 11 goals and 27 appearances across six tournaments

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Guinness World Records has honoured Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup journey came to an end on July 6, 2026.

The global record-keeping organisation shared an emotional message following Portugal's Round of 16 elimination, celebrating Ronaldo's remarkable contribution to the competition over two decades.

Guinness World Records sends an emotional message to Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal side exit the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Guinness World Record sends message to Ronaldo

The organisation wrote on X:

"If that was the last time we see Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup, then thanks for the memories."

Portugal's campaign ended after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain, with substitute Mikel Merino scoring in the first minute of stoppage time to send La Roja into the quarter-finals.

Watch Merino's match-winner vs Portugal, as shared on X:

The result also extended Spain's impressive defensive record, making them the first team in World Cup history to complete six straight matches without conceding a goal.

Interestingly, it was the second time Spain had defeated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, repeating the same scoreline from their 2010 meeting before going on to win the tournament, according to Al Jazeera.

For Ronaldo, the elimination brings an end to another World Cup dream. The one major international trophy missing from his glittering career remains beyond his reach.

The Portugal captain had already suggested that the 2026 edition would be his final World Cup, adding emotional weight to his departure from the competition.

According to USA Today, a day before Portugal's last match, the 41-year-old was asked once again about his future and confirmed his plans.

"Yes, it's my last one. Let's go and enjoy it."

Portugal's hopes of winning a first-ever World Cup ends at the Round of 16 stage after losing 1-0 to Spain on July 6, 2026. Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's historic World Cup legacy

Ronaldo's World Cup journey began in Germany in 2006 and stretched across six editions, ending with the 2026 tournament.

During that period, the forward made 27 appearances and scored 11 goals, becoming the first player in history to find the net at six different World Cups.

Although he never lifted the famous trophy, Ronaldo's longevity, consistency and ability to remain among football's elite for more than 20 years cemented his status as one of the greatest players the game has ever produced.

His impact on the tournament has also been reflected through numerous records, including becoming the oldest player to score for Portugal at a World Cup and one of only a handful of footballers to feature across six editions.

While Portugal's World Cup dream has ended, Ronaldo leaves behind a legacy defined by records, remarkable durability and unforgettable moments on football's biggest stage.

Oracle cat correctly predicts Portugal's loss to Spain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nimbus Pronos backed Spain to beat Portugal in their World Cup Round of 16 clash.

The psychic cat's prediction proved accurate as La Roja knocked their Iberian rivals out to reach the quarter-finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh