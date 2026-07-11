Lionel Messi has remained one of the World Cup's standout players at 39, scoring eight goals in five matches

His physical condition has been credited to disciplined training, careful planning and his time at Inter Miami

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni believes Messi will remain the world's best as long as he stays motivated

Lionel Messi continues to rewrite football history at the age of 39, with his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup leaving players, coaches and fans in awe.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente described the Argentina captain as an inspiration for every young footballer, saying Messi still performs with the energy of a player in his late teens or early twenties.

The real reason why Lionel Messi looks like a kid at 39

Source: Getty Images

The Inter Miami star, who turned 39 on June 24, has been one of the tournament's standout performers. He has scored eight goals in five matches, shares the Golden Boot lead with Kylian Mbappe and has already collected four Man of the Match awards.

Many questioned Messi's move to Major League Soccer in 2023, believing he was winding down his career. Instead, the Argentine has used the competition to maintain peak fitness while continuing to compete at the highest level.

Inter Miami teammate Sergio Reguilon recently insisted the physical demands of MLS are underestimated, pointing to long-distance travel, different climates and intense matches as proof the league has helped prepare Messi for another elite World Cup campaign.

Preparation, discipline and motivation continue to drive Messi

Messi's outstanding form has been built on careful planning rather than shortcuts. After extending his Inter Miami contract until 2028, he has continued to focus on enjoying football while chasing more trophies.

His preparation has included a structured training programme, recovery sessions, physiotherapy, proper nutrition, rest and the support of trusted family members and a professional management team.

After winning the 2025 MLS title, finishing as the league's top scorer with 25 goals and claiming the MVP award, Messi entered the World Cup in outstanding shape. Since February, he has scored 12 goals in 14 matches before arriving at the tournament.

Reports have also highlighted his improved physical condition, with Messi recording a top speed of 30.9 km/h at this World Cup, around five per cent higher than during the 2022 tournament.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni believes Messi's preparation has allowed him to remain decisive, insisting the forward continues to give everything for the team whenever he steps onto the pitch.

With his motivation still burning brightly, speculation has already begun over whether Messi could even feature at the 2030 World Cup at the age of 43, a possibility few are willing to rule out.

Source: YEN.com.gh