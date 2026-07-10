Sadio Mané announced his retirement from international football following Senegal's elimination in the 2026 World Cup round of 32

The forward won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and scored 54 goals in 130 appearances for the Lions of Teranga

Mané also expressed his desire to remain involved in Senegalese football through coaching or administrative roles

Sadio Mané has retired from international football, ending a decorated career with the Senegal national team.

The announcement follows Senegal's elimination in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old had previously signalled that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, held in Morocco, would be his final tournament in his national team shirt, meaning the decision did not come as a complete surprise.

Sadio Mané announces his retirement from international football after Senegal's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Sadio Mané retires after World Cup exit

In a farewell message, the former Liverpool striker paid tribute to supporters and reflected on the commitment he brought to representing his nation throughout his career.

"Know that I sacrificed everything for this flag. I gave my all and always fought fiercely for our country," he wrote.

He added: "Your constant support has been the driving force behind my success."

Despite stepping away from international duty as a player, Mané made clear that he has no intention of walking away from Senegalese football entirely.

He indicated a willingness to contribute in a different capacity once his playing days are over.

"Tomorrow, I will gladly put my experience at the service of the nation, whether within a technical staff, on the coaching bench, or in the governing bodies," he affirmed.

Mané is expected to continue playing at the club level. He remains under contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr until 2027.

World Cup 2026: Sadio Mané Retires From International Football After Senegal's Exit. Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal's achievements with Senegal

According to data from Transfermarkt, Mané scored 54 goals for Senegal across 130 international appearances, making him one of the most influential players in the nation's history.

His most significant collective achievement came in winning the Africa Cup of Nations five years ago, cementing a legacy that extends well beyond individual statistics.

He also reached the final in 2019 and played a major role in Senegal's disputed AFCON success in the 2025 edition.

Source: YEN.com.gh