One of South Africa's 26-man squad members at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reportedly passed away

The Bafana Bafana player featured in three of the team's four matches, playing a key role in their World Cup campaign

The heartbreaking news has triggered an outpouring of tributes, with fans expressing their condolences on social media

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South African football has been plunged into mourning following the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams.

The tragic news comes just days after the country's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end in the Round of 32 after a 1-0 loss to Canada.

Jayden Adams passes away days after returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup following South Africa's exit from the tournament. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Jayden Adams dies after playing at World Cup

The 25-year-old, who fulfilled his dream of playing on football's biggest stage in North America, passed away under circumstances that had not been disclosed at the time of reporting.

African football commentator Micky Jnr. announced the heartbreaking news on X on July 11, urging supporters to keep Adams' family and loved ones in their prayers.

The cause of Adams' death has not yet been confirmed.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma on behalf of the family, Adams' mentor, Brendine Johnson, described the profound grief surrounding the tragedy and appealed for privacy during the difficult period.

"At this moment, things are still raw, you know, things are still raw. The family wouldn't want to be contacted right now; they wouldn't be able to answer anyone.

"This passing has ripped everybody apart, returning from the World Cup just now, and then got such news, you know. I had a close conversation with him [Adams] on Thursday.

"The guy was really positive on returning back, and being able to return after the World Cup and go, you know, being a CAF champion, knowing what lies ahead, he was prepared.

"He doesn't waste time away, being at home with his family. So at this moment, I don't even have words to say, but we ask that the family's privacy be respected. Yes, I can tell you that he passed on. Nobody expected this."

Jayden Adams: Tragedy Rocks South Africa As 2026 World Cup Star Dies

Source: Getty Images

Fans mourn Adams' tragic passing

Tributes quickly poured in across social media, with fans sharing their condolences. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@DuncanWho wrote:

"Such a young, talented player, may he RIP, we are broken, this is a big loss 💔"

@tracy88970583 added:

"He played with a heart bigger than the stadium, rest easy, champ. Your legacy will keep kicking on."

@nwantlhantlhani posted:

"Condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace 💔"

@NgizweUpdates commented:

"Sho, this is devastating. 25 years old, so much talent and life ahead. Rest in peace, Jayden. My heart goes out to his family and the Sundowns family."

World Cup dream cut tragically short

Adams had only recently returned from the 2026 World Cup, where he featured in three of South Africa's four matches.

According to Flashscore, he started the group-stage games against Mexico and Czechia before making a substitute appearance in the victory over South Korea.

He was an unused substitute in Bafana Bafana's Round of 32 defeat to Canada.

The gifted midfielder first made his name at Stellenbosch FC before earning a move to Mamelodi Sundowns, where his consistent performances also secured a place in the national team.

Source: YEN.com.gh