FIFA have no plans to move the 2026 World Cup final despite wildfire smoke raising air quality concerns in New Jersey

Canadian wildfires have affected parts of the northeastern United States, prompting health warnings ahead of Sunday's final

Officials urged residents to stay indoors, although forecasts suggest air quality should improve before kickoff

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its final chapter, with Spain set to face Argentina on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The highly anticipated showdown will see Lionel Messi attempt to win back-to-back World Cup titles, while Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal hopes to help his country lift the famous trophy for the first time since 2010.

However, concerns have emerged over air quality in New Jersey due to Canadian wildfires burning across Ontario, with smoke drifting into several cities in the northeastern United States.

The deteriorating air quality has raised fears for both players and supporters, as smoke-filled conditions and high temperatures can make breathing difficult and increase health risks during intense physical activity.

Despite those concerns, FIFA is not considering moving the World Cup final.

According to ESPN, sources close to the tournament organisers said the situation is "not concerning FIFA" because weather forecasts indicate conditions should improve before Sunday's match.

Although Major League Soccer postponed Thursday's match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Chicago Fire in Chicago because of poor air quality, FIFA expects the World Cup final to go ahead as scheduled.

Officials issue health warnings as smoke lingers

While FIFA remains confident, public officials have urged caution.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani advised residents to limit outdoor activity and take precautions as wildfire smoke affected the region.

"It's dangerously hot and smoke from Canadian wildfires has worsened our air quality, which means New Yorkers need to be extra vigilant to stay safe," Mamdani said.

He encouraged residents to stay in air-conditioned spaces where possible, remain hydrated, check on neighbours and follow public health guidance.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in New York warned that smoke would continue to linger, although it was expected to be less intense than previous days. Officials also noted that air quality could temporarily worsen again before improving over the weekend.

With the World Cup final scheduled for Sunday, organisers will be hoping the forecast proves accurate, allowing football's biggest match to proceed without disruption as Argentina and Spain battle for global glory.

Source: YEN.com.gh