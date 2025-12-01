Former Black Stars midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has opened up on why he chose to represent Ghana instead of Germany

The ex-AC Milan star made his debut for the Black Stars in May 2010 and went on to earn 15 caps, featuring at two FIFA World Cups

Boateng has since moved into football management, now working as an intermediary through his agency, Rookie & Champ

Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed the emotional and personal reasons that led him to play for Ghana instead of Germany.

Born in Berlin to a Ghanaian father and German mother, Boateng came through Germany’s youth system and was once tipped for a place in the senior side.

Yet he never received that final call. Ghana came knocking twice, first in 2006 and again in 2010. The second invitation changed everything.

Boateng made his Ghana debut against Latvia on May 5, 2010, at age 23, and went on to make 16 appearances with two goals, as stated by Transfermarkt.

He later represented the Black Stars at two World Cups, including the unforgettable 2010 run that carried him into the hearts of supporters.

Why Boateng chose Ghana over Germany

Speaking candidly about his choice, Boateng admitted that he never felt a deep connection with Ghana while growing up.

He explained that his upbringing in Germany made the emotional link difficult. However, he also revealed that he did not fully fit into the German system, saying his personality, confidence and mindset clashed with the environment.

According to him, youth coaches often selected him only because his talent was too obvious to ignore.

Yet he struggled to build real relationships with them, which later affected his path to the senior team.

Reflecting on that period, he said he felt out of place and found it difficult to embrace the German way of life.

Boateng confessed that he initially declined Ghana’s approach in 2006 because he believed he still had a chance with Germany.

But after years of waiting, he accepted the 2010 offer without hesitation, saying:

"I am big already; it doesn't matter which national team I play."

Below is the video:

His impact was immediate. Months after making his debut, he stepped onto the World Cup stage and delivered performances filled with energy, courage and flair as Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

His sensational goal against the United States continues to be etched in the minds of many Black Stars fans.

His revelation triggered mixed responses online.

@catch_fun1 wrote:

"That’s fine, he’s admitting he is an opportunist, but this time Ghanaians say dem no go gree."

@EfoMood added:

"Still played out his heart and did his part!"

@PaulFleisc94033 commented:

"I think this is the mindset of 90 percent of those who naturalise for us."

@tslav10 said:

"A lot of talk about I, me, and my name. Shows where his priorities laid."

KP Boateng becomes football agent

Boateng has now moved into player management and founded Rookie and Champ, an agency that helps young prospects grow from rookies into champions.

The project focuses largely on talent from his hometown of Berlin.

His career saw him feature for elite clubs such as AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, leaving a legacy that stretched far beyond national colours.

