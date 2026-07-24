Former Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has disclosed his plans following his dismissal as Black Stars head coach

The 50-year-old shared the update after completing his role with FIFA's Technical Study Group at the 2026 World Cup

Addo also reflected on the sacrifices made by his family throughout his coaching career

Otto Addo has disclosed his plans for the next chapter of his coaching career, months after he departed from Ghana's national team.

The 50-year-old disclosed that he remains eager to continue working in football, either as a head coach or an assistant, while admitting that his future decisions will also consider the sacrifices his family has made.

Otto Addo Provides Major Update on His Future After Black Stars Dismissal

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Otto Addo provides update on his future

Speaking in an interview with German football magazine 11Freunde, Addo said he still has the desire to prove himself in the dugout.

"Yes, I'm at a certain age now. And I do believe that I want to continue as a coach or assistant coach. Assistant coach work, I think, will also bring me a lot of joy and, of course, in certain areas I would also naturally very much like to prove myself as a coach."

Despite being open to different coaching opportunities, Addo ruled out moving into football administration for now.

The former Borussia Dortmund assistant explained that a technical director role would require a level of commitment that does not match his current ambitions.

"I'm someone who, if he does something, wants to do it right, and that is just brutally time-consuming," he said.

Addo also opened up about the personal challenges that come with managing at the highest level.

The coach, who has three children, admitted that his career has demanded major sacrifices from his family.

"I have a family; three children have sacrificed a lot, a lot of time for football and less for the family," he said.

Watch the video of Addo sharing his future plans, as shared on X:

Otto Addo's Black Stars stint

Addo's comments come four months after the Ghana Football Association ended his second stint as Black Stars coach on 31 March.

During his tenure, he guided Ghana to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but faced criticism after the team failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Following his exit, Addo joined FIFA's Technical Study Group for the 2026 World Cup, as cited by ESPN.

But his latest remarks suggest he remains focused on returning to coaching.

Source: YEN.com.gh