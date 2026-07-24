Joselyn Dumas urged investors to prioritise return on impact over return on investment when backing Ghana's film industry

She made the appeal at the Creative Economy Summit held at the Google AI Community Center, backed by several industry partners

The actress and producer said Ghana has no shortage of talent or stories, but struggles to reach global streaming audiences

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Ghanaian actress and producer Joselyn Dumas has urged investors to look beyond pure financial returns when considering Ghana's film industry, asking them to instead weigh the cultural impact their money could have.

Joselyn Dumas urges investors to prioritise return on impact over return on investment when backing Ghana's film industry at the Creative Economy Summit. Image credit: Joselyn Dumas.

Source: Instagram

She made the appeal during an appearance at the Creative Economy Summit, held at the Google AI Community Centre.

The event was put together by the U.S. Embassy, working alongside the American Film Showcase and African Creative TV, with additional backing from Google, the Diaspora Affairs Office and the Black Star Experience.

It drew filmmakers, investors, entrepreneurs, tech leaders, policymakers and other cultural figures for a conversation on where Ghana's growing creative sector could head next.

Joselyn Dumas urges investors to prioritise impact

During her remarks, Dumas said the country has no shortage of talent, discipline or storytelling ability, but pushed back on the idea that investment in film should be judged purely by financial return.

She said:

"People don't see the benefit. Even if it's not return on investment, return on impact. A lot of stories are told. In order for us to also let the rest of the world see who we really are as people, it's film. So we're asking investors, come in and invest in the industry, and let's tell the story for you."

Dumas also spoke about how difficult it currently is for her work to reach international audiences as a Ghanaian producer and actor, despite her desire to have it seen worldwide.

She directly appealed to investors present, stressing that Ghanaian creatives are ready and already producing quality work, but need an ecosystem that makes it easier for them to thrive.

The X video in which Joselyn Dumas makes a passionate plea to investors to back the Ghana movie industry is below.

Joselyn Dumas celebrates her mother's birthday

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Joselyn Dumas marked her mother's 78th birthday with a series of heartfelt tributes and family photos shared on social media.

In her message, the actress reflected on the role her mother has played in shaping her life, describing her love as steady and unconditional.

The post drew a wave of warm wishes from fans and followers, many of whom complimented her mother and celebrated the bond shared between the actress, her mother and her daughter.

Source: YEN.com.gh