Ghanaian musician Patapaa teased Sarkodie in a TikTok video, making a phone call to request jollof rice, specifically the kind Sarkodie reportedly enjoyed at Stonebwoy's home

The jollof rice saga began after Stonebwoy claimed Sarkodie once visited his home to apologise following a fallout, during which he cooked jollof rice for him

Patapaa has a long-running public feud with Sarkodie dating back to 2018, stemming from a lyric he interpreted as mocking his association with funeral wake-keeping performances

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Ghanaian musician Patapaa has joined the wave of online teasing directed at Sarkodie, poking fun at him over the viral jollof rice trend tied to his ongoing public banter with Stonebwoy.

Patapaa teases Sarkodie over the viral jollof rice trend tied to his ongoing banter with Stonebwoy. Image credit: Patapaa/Sarkodie.

Source: Instagram

The jollof rice saga began after Stonebwoy claimed during his public exchange with Sarkodie that the rapper once visited his home to apologise following a fallout connected to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, and that he had cooked jollof rice for him during that visit.

The disclosure sent Ghanaian social media into a frenzy, with memes and jokes flooding timelines poking fun at the image of Sarkodie, often nicknamed the "Landlord of Rap," turning up at his rival's home for rice.

Rather than address the story directly, Sarkodie responded by sharing a viral clip of preacher Osofo Kyiriabosom delivering a fiery, animated warning to critics, borrowing the preacher's words to caution that trolls mocking him would eventually "meet their end."

Shatta Wale later joined the conversation with his own playful jab, posting a tweet reading "Sark Jollof Lord" accompanied by laughing emojis.

Patapaa's latest tease adds another voice to the growing list of artistes weighing in on the trend.

Patapaa's playful call for "Sarkodie jollof"

In a video posted on his TikTok page, Patapaa was seen making a phone call to someone, jokingly requesting jollof rice, specifically the kind Sarkodie reportedly enjoyed during his visit to Stonebwoy's home.

Below is the video in which Patapaa requests the Sarkodie jollof.

Patapaa's tease is the latest chapter in a public feud with Sarkodie that dates back to 2018, when Sarkodie's guest verse on Ypee's "Meye Guy" remix included a line suggesting that if not for his wealth, Patapaa would have "performed at his burial service".

It was a reference widely read as mocking his association with funeral and wake-keeping performances.

Patapaa has repeatedly lashed out over the line in interviews over the years, insisting as recently as September 2025 that Sarkodie "is not God" and that he owes him no apology.

Angelo responds after Stonebwoy names him in post

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie's manager, Angelo, popularly known as Angel Town, responded after being directly named in Stonebwoy's September 9 post, which claimed Angel had called him to say Sarkodie's camp wanted to come through to his last BHIM Festival stadium show.

Angelo said he would only speak because his name had been mentioned and shared WhatsApp screenshots that appeared to contradict Stonebwoy's version of events.

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Source: YEN.com.gh