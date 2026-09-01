Kylian Mbappe retained top spot in the updated Ballon d'Or 2026 standings after another strong showing for Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal opened his scoring account for the season with a brace against Rayo Vallecano, lifting his Ballon d'Or stock

Reigning winner Ousmane Dembele slipped down the rankings after PSG dropped points in Ligue 1 for the second time

The 2026 Ballon d'Or standings have been reshuffled after a busy weekend of European football, with Kylian Mbappe holding firm at the summit and Lamine Yamal making a significant move after breaking his scoring duck for the campaign.

Mbappe's grip on first place in the unofficial standings was consolidated by another decisive contribution for Real Madrid, following his hat-trick against Real Sociedad in a prior fixture.

Ballon d'Or 2026 Rankings Updated After Lamine Yamal Scores Brace for Barcelona

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The France international added a further goal as Los Blancos hammered Malaga 4-0, keeping him ahead of the chasing pack through three games.

Yamal and Barcelona sustain free-scoring form

Barcelona continued their prolific early-season form with a 5-goal showing against Rayo Vallecano, with Yamal at the heart of the performance.

The Spanish teenager found the net twice, marking his first goals of the 2026/27 season after a subdued opening to the campaign.

Raphinha added a brace of his own, while the other came courtesy of an own goal, as Hansi Flick's side maintained their free-scoring momentum across three matches.

The updated standings place Yamal second, with Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane third.

Barcelona midfielder Rodri and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland occupy fourth and fifth, respectively.

The full top 10 reads as follows:

Kylian Mbappe Lamine Yamal Harry Kane Rodri Erling Haaland Michael Olise Jude Bellingham Ousmane Dembele Vinicius Junior Lionel Messi

Dembele's chances continue to fade

Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé has slipped to eighth in the latest standings as Paris Saint-Germain continue to struggle for consistency in Ligue 1.

PSG produced a scenic comeback, clawing from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw with Lille, their second dropped points of the season. In the said game, head coach Luis Enrique opted to rest Dembélé.

The setbacks have chipped away at the Frenchman's prospects of retaining the award.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for 26 October in London, where the award marks its 70th anniversary.

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Source: YEN.com.gh