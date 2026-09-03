Lionel Messi's international retirement has raised questions about the future of Argentina's iconic number 10 shirt

FIFA regulations prevent national teams from permanently retiring squad numbers, unlike clubs such as Napoli and Liverpool

Creative midfielder Nico Paz has emerged as one of the leading candidates to inherit the famous shirt

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Lionel Messi's retirement from international football has prompted fresh questions about the fate of Argentina's number 10 shirt, with FIFA's own rulebook standing in the way of any permanent tribute.

Argentina cannot retire the No. 10 jersey in honour of Lionel Messi. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Why Argentina cannot retire Messi's No.10

Unlike club football, where retiring a jersey number has become a recognised form of honouring a legend, FIFA requires all participating nations at major tournaments to assign squad numbers consecutively.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, every competing nation was required to number its players from 1 to 26.

That regulation removes the option for any national team to withdraw a number from circulation, regardless of the player who wore it.

The contrast with club football is stark. Napoli permanently retired the number 10 to honour Diego Maradona, whose legacy defined the Naples club's greatest era.

According to Goal, AC Milan withdrew the number 3 and number 6 in tribute to Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi, respectively.

In 2025, Liverpool retired the number 20 following the death of Diogo Jota. In Ghana, Asante Kotoko retired the number 4 jersey in 2017 as a tribute to legendary midfielder Stephen Oduro.

At the national team level, the Ghana Football Association faced public debate over a proposal to retire the Black Stars' number 7 shirt in honour of winger Christian Atsu, who died tragically in 2023.

Argentina has no such avenue open to it. FIFA's mandatory numbering system applies uniformly across all affiliated nations, meaning the governing body's tournament regulations effectively override any sentiment surrounding the shirt.

Who inherits Messi's No.10 shirt

With the shirt now available, attention in Argentine football circles has shifted to who might carry the number at the next major tournament.

Nico Paz, the Como midfielder who has drawn considerable attention for his performances at club level, has emerged as one of the prominent candidates to take on the number, as cited by Sun Sport.

Inheriting the shirt Messi wore throughout his international career is unlikely to be a straightforward matter, given the weight of expectation it now carries.

The number 10 in Argentine football carries generational significance, having previously been worn by Maradona before Messi assumed it.

No official decision on the number's next holder has been announced by the Argentine Football Association.

Messi reignites GOAT debate with cryptic post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi reignited the GOAT debate after sharing an Instagram video featuring a receipt with a three-word message.

The post quickly went viral, sparking fresh debate among fans of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Source: YEN.com.gh