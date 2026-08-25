Antoine Semenyo made history as the first Ghanaian player to be named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year

The Ghana international scored 17 goals across spells at AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City during the 2025/26 season

Semenyo would hope to build on his latest recognition in the Premier League in the ensuing campaign

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Antoine Semenyo has made Ghanaian football history after becoming the first player from the country to be named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The Black Stars forward earned his place in the prestigious XI after an outstanding 2025/26 campaign, with fellow professional footballers voting him among the division's best performers.

His achievement places him alongside some of the Premier League's biggest stars and represents another major milestone in an increasingly impressive career.

Antoine Semenyo is the first Ghanaian named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the 2025/26 season. Photos by Peter Byrne/PA Images and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo makes history after PFA POTY nomination

The 26-year-old scored 17 Premier League goals during the campaign, per Transfermarkt, splitting his season between Bournemouth and Manchester City after moving to the Etihad Stadium midway through the season.

His ability to maintain his attacking impact after changing clubs helped underline his consistency at the highest level.

For Semenyo, however, the personal significance of the honour goes beyond the numbers. No Ghanaian had previously been selected in the PFA's Premier League Team of the Year, making the 26-year-old the first to achieve the feat.

The recognition also highlights Ghana's growing presence in English football, with Semenyo now established among the division's leading attacking players.

His journey from Bristol City to Bournemouth and eventually Manchester City has been marked by steady improvement, and the PFA honour provides further evidence of how far he has come.

Which players made the PFA POTY?

The Ghanaian was selected in a formidable attack alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Brentford forward Igor Thiago.

The midfield featured Arsenal's Declan Rice, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and City's Rayan Cherki.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was chosen between the posts, with Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly completing the defence.

Despite his recognition, the Man City forward missed out on the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, which was awarded to Bruno Fernandes, according to BBC Sport.

Semenyo creates special moment for young fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo gave a young Manchester City fan a moment to remember after handing him his match-worn jersey following the game.

The emotional gesture left the young supporter in tears.

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Source: YEN.com.gh