The Black Stars striker has joined Pep Guardiola's side on a five-and-a-half-year contract, taking City's transfer spend in the last 12 months to £425.9 million on 14 players

The Citizens beat off competition from rivals Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham to sign the 26-year-old

The move marks a record sale for the Cherries, with City triggering the forward’s release clause before the deadline and agreeing to pay £62.5 million in 24 monthly instalments, plus performance-related bonuses.

The Ghana international signed a contract until 2031 and will wear the number 42 shirt previously worn by Yaya Toure, who won three Premier League titles during his eight years at the club.

"I am so proud to have joined Manchester City," Semenyo said via Sky Sports.

"They have set the highest of standards and it's a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep [Guardiola].

"I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It's a real privilege to be here.

"My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that."

Man City director hails Semenyo's arrival

The 26-year-old London-born winger signed off in style at Bournemouth, netting a stoppage-time winner in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Tottenham.

Manchester City fended off competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea to secure Semenyo’s signature.

"Antoine is a really exciting signing for the football club. He made it clear to us immediately that it was City he wanted to join," director of football Hugo Viana said via BBC.

"He has huge quality. Two great feet, pace, power, a habit of influencing games and, importantly, real room for growth and development.

"We are constantly watching players all over the world. Antoine was the one we most wanted. He has shown he can perform in the Premier League. He is humble, hard-working, professional and totally focused on being a better footballer. He is ideal for us."

Semenyo found the net four times in his final six appearances for the Cherries, a run that lifted him to third in the Premier League scoring charts this season with 10 goals from 20 matches, behind new City teammate Erling Haaland (20) and Brentford’s Igor Thiago (16).

He is now just one league goal away from matching his best-ever top-flight return, having scored 11 goals from 36 Premier League starts last season.

Bournemouth signed the forward from Bristol City for around £10 million in January 2023, and he departs with an impressive return of 32 goals and 13 assists from 110 appearances across all competitions.

Semenyo began his career in the Championship with the Robins, registering 21 goals and 21 assists in 125 games, alongside loan spells at Sunderland, Newport County and non-league Bath City.

After arriving on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the Ghana international committed his future to Bournemouth last summer by signing an extension that was set to run until 2030.

