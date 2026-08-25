Oscar Naasei Oppong is reportedly on the verge of a move to Real Madrid from Granada

The defender made his senior Black Stars debut earlier this year and has been on Real Madrid's radar

Multiple Spanish outlets have tipped Los Blancos as frontrunners to sign Naasei, with a deal potentially finalised by August 25

Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong is reportedly closing in on a dream move to Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants stepping up their efforts to secure the highly rated centre-back.

The 21-year-old is expected to begin life in Madrid with Castilla, the club's reserve side, where he would continue his development while working towards a place in the senior squad.

According to Diario AS, Los Blancos have accelerated negotiations in recent weeks and moved ahead of rival clubs interested in the Ghanaian. The deal could reportedly be completed as early as August 25.

Oscar Naasei Oppong is reportedly on the verge of joining Real Madrid this summer. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Naasei Oppong's rise in Spain

Born in Accra, Naasei joined Granada's academy in 2023 after leaving Ghanaian club Emmanuel City.

He quickly progressed through the ranks before breaking into Granada's senior setup.

The defender has made two appearances in the Segunda Division this season, strengthening his reputation as one of the club's emerging talents.

Standing at 1.85 metres, Naasei combines physical strength with the versatility to operate at centre-back or right-back.

His market value is currently estimated at €1.5 million by Transfermarkt, while his contract with Granada runs until 2028.

Oscar Naasei earns Black Stars recognition

Naasei's progress at club level has also caught the attention of the Ghana national team.

He was called into the Black Stars squad for the friendly against Mexico on May 23, going on to play 89 minutes in his debut appearance against the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts.

That debut came only months after he had established himself as a first-team option in Spain, highlighting the rapid nature of his development.

A move to Real Madrid would represent another major leap for the youngster.

Rather than being thrown immediately into the pressures of the first team, Castilla would provide Naasei with a platform to adapt to life at one of football's biggest clubs while continuing to develop his game.

Nana Kusi nears dream Real Madrid move

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian wonderkid Clifford Nana Kusi Gyamfuaa was close to joining Real Madrid.

Reports from Spain suggest the club has reached an agreement with the 18-year-old’s representatives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh