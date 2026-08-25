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ECG Announces 2-Day Power Outage in Central Region on August 26 and 27
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ECG Announces 2-Day Power Outage in Central Region on August 26 and 27

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled maintenance outages affecting communities in the Central Region on two consecutive days
  • The planned power cuts will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on both Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27, 2026
  • ECG listed specific towns and communities across the Central Region that will be affected on each day

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled maintenance works in the Central Region to improve service delivery.

The planned works will result in temporary power outages affecting several communities over two consecutive days.

The Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG, dumsor, power outage, power cut, electricity supply, scheduled power interruption, emergency maintenance exercise
ECG announces a 2-day power outage in the Central Region on August 26 and 27, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.
Source: UGC

According to notices issued by the power distribution company, both exercises are scheduled to take place between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm on their respective days.

First Outage: Wednesday, 26th August 2026

The initial phase of maintenance will commence on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Areas expected to experience power interruptions include:

Read also

ECG announces 7-hour power outage in parts of Eastern Region on Wednesday, August 26

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  • Brimso Headworks
  • Nyamebekyere
  • Asenadze
  • Akaikrom and surrounding communities

Second Outage: Thursday, 27th August 2026

A second maintenance session will follow on Thursday, August 27, 2026, affecting the following areas:

  • Moree Junction
  • Moree Township
  • Amosima
  • Akonoma
  • Eguase and surrounding communities

ECG expressed regret for any inconvenience these temporary supply interruptions may cause to residential and commercial customers within the affected locations.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to safeguard sensitive electrical appliances during the maintenance periods.

Read the ECG notice on Facebook below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for Eastern Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that ECG had announced a planned power outage for parts of the Eastern Region.

The interruption was expected to last several hours as maintenance works were carried out.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas were advised to take the necessary precautions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Electricity Company Of Ghana - ECG
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