The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled maintenance outages affecting communities in the Central Region on two consecutive days

The planned power cuts will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on both Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27, 2026

ECG listed specific towns and communities across the Central Region that will be affected on each day

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled maintenance works in the Central Region to improve service delivery.

The planned works will result in temporary power outages affecting several communities over two consecutive days.

ECG announces a 2-day power outage in the Central Region on August 26 and 27, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to notices issued by the power distribution company, both exercises are scheduled to take place between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm on their respective days.

First Outage: Wednesday, 26th August 2026

The initial phase of maintenance will commence on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Areas expected to experience power interruptions include:

Brimso Headworks

Nyamebekyere

Asenadze

Akaikrom and surrounding communities

Second Outage: Thursday, 27th August 2026

A second maintenance session will follow on Thursday, August 27, 2026, affecting the following areas:

Moree Junction

Moree Township

Amosima

Akonoma

Eguase and surrounding communities

ECG expressed regret for any inconvenience these temporary supply interruptions may cause to residential and commercial customers within the affected locations.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to safeguard sensitive electrical appliances during the maintenance periods.

Read the ECG notice on Facebook below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for Eastern Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that ECG had announced a planned power outage for parts of the Eastern Region.

The interruption was expected to last several hours as maintenance works were carried out.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas were advised to take the necessary precautions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh