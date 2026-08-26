Atletico Madrid are considering a formal approach to sign Mohammed Kudus, valuing the Ghanaian at €60 million

The Spanish club's interest in Kudus intensified amid an ongoing transfer saga surrounding striker Julian Alvarez

Kudus is nearing a return to full fitness after surgery on a quad injury that ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Mohammed Kudus has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Atletico Madrid as the Spanish giants assess their options amid uncertainty surrounding Julian Alvarez.

Mohammed Kudus emerges as a target for Atletico Madrid amid the club's standoff with wantaway striker Julian Alvarez. Photos by Angel Martinez and Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid eye Kudus transfer

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo via Sporty TV, Atletico have identified the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder as a potential addition should Alvarez leave the club.

The interest comes as Atletico remain locked in a standoff with Alvarez, who has reportedly expressed a desire to leave.

The Madrid club has so far refused to sanction his departure, while Barcelona are monitoring the situation ahead of the transfer window's closure next week.

Kudus would have plenty to gain from a move to Atletico, who regularly compete in the UEFA Champions League and remain among Spain's leading clubs.

Tottenham, however, are unlikely to make negotiations easy. The Ghanaian signed a long-term contract after joining Spurs in 2025 and quickly became an important source of creativity and attacking threat.

Selling him just as he prepares to return from a lengthy injury would also leave head coach Roberto De Zerbi with a major problem to solve.

Kudus suffered a serious quadriceps injury during Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Sunderland on January 4.

The setback ruled him out for much of the 2025/26 campaign and ultimately prevented him from representing Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus set for Tottenham return

After undergoing surgery, Kudus has gradually worked his way back to full fitness and has returned to training with the first team.

De Zerbi recently provided an encouraging update on the 26-year-old's recovery, saying, as quoted by The Standard:

"Kudus is almost ready; that is a big point for us."

The Italian added, "It's important also the management of the players; when the players have some problem, we have to stay calm and not take risks."

Kudus is currently expected to be available for Tottenham's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on September 5.

His return comes shortly after he travelled to Ghana following the death of his grandmother, adding another layer to what has been a difficult period for the midfielder.

Mohammed Kudus discloses his biggest strength

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus believes he is one of the best players in the world when it comes to physical strength.

The Ghana star says his power is a bigger strength than his flair or dribbling.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh