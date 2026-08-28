The Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom confirmed the passing of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV late on Thursday, August 27, 2026

The Omukama, who was just 34 years old, leaves behind a Prince who will be formally announced as heir in accordance with Tooro traditions

Ugandans and well-wishers across the continent have flooded social media with tributes to the young monarch and the Toroo Kingdom

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Uganda is mourning the loss of one of its most prominent traditional leaders after Tooro Kingdom confirmed that His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV passed away at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at the age of 34.

Uganda mourns as King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of the Tooro Kingdom dies at 34. Photo source: Jose Chameleone﻿.

Source: Facebook

The late Toroo King, who holds the Guinness World Record as the world's youngest reigning monarch, had reportedly been critically ill and was receiving urgent medical treatment in the US, where he appealed for prayers

Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki, Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom, broke the news on X, describing it as an immeasurable loss to the Royal Family, the people of Tooro, and Uganda as a nation.

"I call upon the people of Tooro to remain united, calm and prayerful during this difficult time," he wrote in the announcement.

Tooro Kingdom assures continuity of the crown

Despite the grief surrounding the King's sudden death, the Prime Minister moved quickly to reassure Ugandans that the institution of the monarchy remains intact.

According to Akiiki, the revered traditional leader leaves behind a Prince who will succeed him, with the heir's identity to be formally disclosed at the appropriate time in keeping with the customs and traditions of the Tooro Kingdom.

An official statement covering funeral and mourning arrangements of the late King Oyo is expected to follow.

According to reports, the Kingdom has confirmed the continuity of the Crown amid national mourning.

King Oyo, born on April 16, 1992, to the late King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III and Queen Mother Best Kemigisa, had reigned over the Tooro Kingdom in Western Uganda and was widely regarded as one of Africa's most remarkable rulers.

The late Toroo Kingdom King ascended to the throne as a child at 3 years old, inking his name in the Guinness World Records (GWR) as the youngest reigning monarch in the world, following the sudden demise of his father on August 26, 1995.

His youth, humility, and dedication to his people made him a source of inspiration far beyond Uganda's borders.

The X post announcing the demise of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV is below:

Tributes pour in for King Oyo

News of the Omukama's passing spread rapidly online, drawing an outpouring of condolences from Ugandans and members of the East African diaspora.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@ed.ris2024 wrote:

"My goodness, this week is so full of sadness 😮😢."

@mkituuma said:

"It is an immeasurable loss indeed. Eternal repose 🙏🏻."

@kuot_woldit commented:

"My heartfelt condolences to the Royal family of Tooro Kingdom, Tororo Kindgom and Ugandans at large for the loss of such a young King. In my 9 years of stay in Uganda (2011-2021), late King was one of my life motivations. Young, humble and loving human, sad he's passed at this young age. May his soul rest in peace! 😢👏🪦"

Norwegian King Harald V passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the passing of Norway’s King Harald V, who died at the age of 89, marking the end of his remarkable reign as Europe’s oldest monarch.

The transition to Crown Prince Haakon as King Haakon VIII brings both a sense of continuity and change, as Norway prepares to honour the legacy of King Harald while embracing a new era under his son.

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Source: YEN.com.gh