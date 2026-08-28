Norway’s King Harald V has died aged 89, bringing an unexpected end to the reign of Europe’s oldest reigning monarch

His death has triggered a major transition within the Norwegian royal family, with his son set to take over the throne

Below are the key details surrounding the royal succession and what comes next

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Norway’s King Harald V has died at the age of 89, with the Royal House announcing that his son, Crown Prince Haakon, has automatically succeeded him as king.

The Norwegian monarch died peacefully at 6:35 a.m. (0435 GMT) on Friday, August 28, 2026, at Oslo University Hospital, according to the Royal House.

Norwegian King Harald V dies at 89, his son Crown Prince Haakon becomes the new King of Norway. Photo credit: Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Harald had been receiving treatment at the hospital since the beginning of last week after developing haemolytic anaemia, a condition that had caused fluid to build up in his body.

He subsequently contracted a bacterial infection of the bloodstream.

King Harald dies aged 89

King Harald V became Norway’s monarch in 1991 following the death of his father, King Olav V.

He married Queen Sonja in 1968, and the couple went on to become one of Norway’s most prominent royal couples.

At the time of his death, Harald was Europe’s oldest reigning monarch.

Following his passing, his son automatically ascends to the throne and is expected to take the regnal name King Haakon VIII.

What happens after King Harald’s death?

The transition to a new monarch involves several formal steps under Norway’s constitutional system.

The new king will formally inform the government cabinet of King Harald’s death during an extraordinary meeting of the Council of State.

During the meeting, the new monarch will confirm his regnal name and declare his royal motto.

Haakon is expected to retain the traditional royal motto, “Alt for Norge”, which means “Everything for Norway”.

A few days later, the new king will take a solemn oath before lawmakers in the Storting, Norway’s parliament, promising to rule in accordance with the country’s constitution and laws.

No coronation for King Haakon VIII

There will be no formal coronation ceremony for Norway’s new king.

Norway abolished coronations in 1908, meaning no crown will be placed on Haakon’s head as part of his accession.

However, the king may choose to hold a consecration ceremony at Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim.

If such a ceremony takes place, the royal crown will be displayed on an altar rather than worn by the monarch.

Traditionally, a consecration is followed by an official tour of the country by the new king and Queen Mette-Marit.

The transition marks the end of King Harald V’s reign and the beginning of a new chapter for Norway’s monarchy under King Haakon VIII.

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Overload of Dagbon dies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, had passed away after years of leading his people through a historic peace process.

The paramount chief had been widely credited with restoring unity to the Dagbon Kingdom following a bitter chieftaincy dispute that had lasted for more than 16 years.

His death marked the end of an era for one of Ghana’s most prominent traditional kingdoms in the Northern Region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh