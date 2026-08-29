Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has publicly called on the club's hierarchy to address a gap in their squad

The former Reds captain pointed to the draw against Newcastle United as evidence that the team is exposed without a specialist No. 6

Gerrard named Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Mac Allister as players who would benefit from a dedicated defensive midfielder alongside them

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Steven Gerrard has issued a pointed message to Liverpool's new manager Andoni Iraola and the club's recruitment team, insisting the squad must be strengthened with a specialist defensive midfielder before the transfer window closes.

The former Liverpool captain made his position clear ahead of the club's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest, arguing that the absence of a natural anchor in midfield has left the team structurally exposed.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard advises Andoni Iraola to consider signing a defensive midfielder. Photos by George Wood and Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

Steven Gerrard warns Liverpool about defensive midfield

Gerrard traced his concern back to Liverpool's 2-2 draw at St. James' Park against Newcastle United, a result in which the Reds were repeatedly cut open on the counter-attack after losing possession in central areas.

He believes the performance laid bare a weakness that has gone largely unaddressed since the departure of Fabinho. The 46-year-old said, as quoted by Goal:

"There's one area that hasn't really had much focus, only really in the last week since the Newcastle game. I believe they need a specialist in the No. 6 position; that's my opinion."

The former captain went further, explaining how the recruitment of a holding midfielder would unlock the full potential of the players currently operating in that area of the pitch.

"I think that position's been sorely missed; I don't think they've got a specialist in that position. That can allow your [Dominik] Szoboszlai's and your [Ryan] Gravenberch's and your [Alexis] Mac Allister's to go and join attacks to make the back four secure. I think they miss that position badly," he added.

Liverpool boss under pressure in first Liverpool campaign

The comments add to the scrutiny surrounding Iraola's start as Liverpool manager, with the club's mixed opening to the Premier League season prompting questions about squad balance.

Gerrard's view is that without a dedicated defensive screen, the team's attacking talents cannot operate with the freedom that Iraola's system demands, leaving the defence unnecessarily exposed.

The urgency behind Gerrard's public stance reflects a broader concern that the window to address the problem is narrowing, with the transfer deadline approaching and no confirmed signing in that position yet secured.

Gerrard hurt by Semenyo’s Liverpool snub

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Steven Gerrard had admitted it “hurts” to see Antoine Semenyo join Manchester City instead of Liverpool.

The Ghanaian forward had been linked with the Reds before completing a £64 million move to City.

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Source: YEN.com.gh