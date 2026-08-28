Belgian tactician Tom Saintfiet has been identified as the frontrunner to take charge of the Black Stars

GFA president Kurt Okraku confirmed the new coach is '99% in place' and already working ahead of a formal announcement

Queiroz's contract expired after Ghana's Round of 32 exit at the 2026 World Cup, with salary disputes stalling renewal talks

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Tom Saintfiet is on the verge of becoming Ghana's next head coach, with the 53-year-old Belgian emerging as the frontrunner to succeed Carlos Queiroz at the helm of the Black Stars.

Tom Saintfiet is reportedly set to replace Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach. Photos by Dan Mullan and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Tom Saintfiet set to become Black Stars coach

Malian journalist Drissa Traoré reported that Saintfiet has been selected for the role, with the news arriving at a time of considerable uncertainty over Ghana's coaching situation following Queiroz's contract expiry after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Queiroz guided Ghana to the Round of 32 before his deal came to an end.

Renewal discussions subsequently broke down, with salary expectations and disagreements over the size of his backroom staff reportedly cited as the principal obstacles.

Meanwhile, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku, in a recent interview, has since signalled a change in direction.

Speaking to 3Sports, Okraku confirmed that the process of securing a new coach is effectively complete, with only paperwork remaining. He said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

"Ghana will have a coach before we regroup. The coach who will lead the Black Stars is 99% in place. The coach who will lead the Black Stars is already working."

He added:

"We are just at that last line where we have to sign papers and formalise the relationship. We have machinery in place; we are working."

Watch Okraku's interview, as shared on X:

Who is Tom Saintfiet? Ghana's potential new coach

Saintfiet brings a wealth of experience from managing national teams across Africa.

The tactician is known for his adaptability and is comfortable switching between formations such as 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 and 3-4-1-2, depending on the opposition and the strengths of his players.

His approach is built around discipline, structure and tactical awareness. He prefers his teams to remain compact without the ball while making the most of their attacking quality when opportunities arise.

As quoted by CAFOnline, Saintfiet once explained his philosophy:

"I am a coach who values discipline and tactical awareness. My aim is to find the right strategy to win every match, even though football doesn't always allow that."

The Belgian has previously managed Namibia, Togo, Malawi, Zimbabwe and, most recently, Mali.

His interest in the Ghana job is also not new. Saintfiet applied for the Black Stars position before Otto Addo was appointed, meaning a potential appointment would represent another chance to pursue a role he previously missed out on.

If his appointment is confirmed, Saintfiet’s immediate task will be to bring stability to the Black Stars while guiding the team towards qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Laryea Kingston tipped for Black Stars job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Hearts of Oak CEO Harry Zakour has urged the GFA to consider Laryea Kingston as the next Black Stars head coach.

His call comes after Carlos Queiroz reportedly left the role following the expiry of his short-term contract after the 2026 World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh