Moises Caicedo was withdrawn just minutes after coming on as a substitute during Chelsea's 4-3 win over Brighton

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso addressed the Ecuadorian midfielder's fitness at his post-match press conference

Caicedo's availability is now in doubt ahead of Chelsea's upcoming Premier League trip to Arsenal

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has shed light on the fitness of midfielder Moises Caicedo following a concerning moment during the club's 4-3 victory over Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo had only just returned to the squad after sitting out the 3-2 win over London rivals Fulham.

Introduced as a substitute for Pedro Neto in the 68th minute, the Ecuadorian's comeback lasted roughly 10 minutes before he went down and had to be replaced by summer signing Valentin Barco.

Xabi Alonso Breaks Silence on Moises Caicedo Injury After Chelsea Star's Scare. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Xabi Alonso provides Caicedo injury update

Speaking to reporters at his post-match press conference, Alonso was measured but clearly cautious about the midfielder's status. He said, as quoted by the club's website:

"We hope it is not new and not more than last time. He was cautious to stop, his feeling was not the best, but we have to assess," the Chelsea head coach said.

The concern is well-founded given the timing. Chelsea's next fixture takes them to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal, a match in which Caicedo's defensive energy and midfield presence could be critical.

The 24-year-old has been central to how Alonso has structured the team, and finding a replacement of similar quality at short notice will present a genuine challenge.

Positives elsewhere as Chelsea beat Brighton

Despite the anxiety surrounding Caicedo, Chelsea had much to celebrate from the result itself.

Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer were both outstanding going forward, providing the creativity and quality that gave the hosts the edge in a chaotic encounter.

However, conceding three goals at Stamford Bridge will not have gone unnoticed by Alonso.

Brighton exposed vulnerabilities in the Chelsea backline that a side of Arsenal's calibre is likely to target, adding pressure to what is already a demanding fixture in the calendar.

The full extent of Caicedo's injury is expected to become clearer after medical staff complete their assessment in the coming days.

Chelsea trio earn praise after impressive display

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea fans have praised Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers after another impressive attacking display.

The trio played a key role in the win at Stamford Bridge, contributing to three of Chelsea’s four goals.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh