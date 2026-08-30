Gary Neville called on Manchester United to strengthen their defence before the summer window closes on September 1

The former United defender spoke ahead of the Red Devils' 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town, delivering his verdict on Sky Sports

Neville also raised concerns about Liverpool's transfer business, comparing both clubs unfavourably to Arsenal's activity

Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to secure at least two defensive signings before the summer transfer window shuts on 1 September, warning that their current backline will be exposed during the course of the season.

The former United right-back made his views known on Sky Sports in the build-up to the Red Devils' 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, pointing to the club's pattern of addressing one area of the squad at a time rather than carrying out a wholesale overhaul.

Gary Neville urges Manchester United to strengthen two key positions before the transfer window closes. Photos by NurPhoto and Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Neville's warning over United's defensive frailty

Neville acknowledged that the club had already committed heavily to attacking and midfield reinforcements, spending approximately £170 million on forwards last season and around £150 million on midfielders this summer.

However, he made clear that leaving the defence unaddressed was a risk that would eventually surface.

"They have got some individually decent defenders, but there isn't a back four there, and when it starts to get put under pressure, and it starts to pick up a couple of injuries during the season, it will let you down," he said, as cited by Tribuna.

"Michael [Carrick] knows that right now."

He went further, insisting that the issues at the back would become apparent across multiple competitions.

"If they could get a centre-back and a full-back before the window closes, that will stop problems that we know we're going to see," Neville added.

"In Champions League football and Premier League games, they will have problems, and they will have issues. It's not being harsh. Everybody knows it."

United reportedly in search of left-back

The Red Devils are reportedly monitoring the left-back position ahead of the deadline, though no links to centre-back targets have emerged.

Manager Michael Carrick, whom Neville suggested would have prioritised rebuilding both midfield and defence simultaneously given a free hand, faces the prospect of navigating the demands of European and domestic football with a defensive unit Neville believes falls short of what is required.

Ghanaian winger embarrasses United defender

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku recorded his first assist of the season for Ipswich against Manchester United.

The Ghanaian winger used his blistering pace to beat Luke Shaw before setting up Leif Davis for the opening goal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh