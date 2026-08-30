Kofi Tuwohofo, co-host of Anopa Ahenfie on Ahenfie 106.1 FM/TV, walked down the aisle in a church wedding on August 29, 2026

Ahenfie FM shared a stunning photo from the ceremony, captured by Martkay Studios, showing the newlyweds at the altar

The beloved radio personality's wedding has drawn warm congratulations from fans and colleagues across Ghana

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Kofi Tuwohofo, the popular co-host of the morning show Anopa Ahenfie on Ahenfie 106.1 FM/TV, has exchanged vows with his partner in a beautiful church ceremony, marking the start of a major new chapter in his life.

Ahenfie FM announced the joyous occasion on Instagram on 29 August 2026, sharing a photograph from the celebration captured by Martkay Studios.

Ahenfie FM’s Kofi Tuwohofo weds in a simple ceremony. Photo credit: @ahenfiefm.

Source: Instagram

Ahenfie FM's Kofi Tuwohofo marries a curvy lady

Kofi Tuwohofo is a familiar voice to thousands of Ghanaians who tune into Anopa Ahenfie each morning. His warm personality and engaging style on air have earned him a devoted following, and news of his wedding has been met with an outpouring of goodwill from fans who consider him a daily companion.

Ahenfie FM extended their congratulations to the presenter, describing the occasion as a move "from the studio to the altar" and wishing him a marriage filled with love, joy and endless blessings.

The backdrop of the ceremony carried a distinctly faith-centred atmosphere, with a scripture from Revelation 22:21 displayed on a screen in the background: "The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen." The setting reflected a union rooted in shared values and community.

The Instagram video is below:

Ahenfie FM's Kofi Tuwohofo's bride rocks stylish gown

The beautiful celebrity bride flaunted her curves in a custom-made long-sleeved lace gown for the church wedding ceremony.

She wore a simple ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup which complimented her look on her big day. She accessorised her look with elegant earrings as she posed with her husband's colleagues.

The Instagram photos are below:

Ogidi Brown marries Jessica

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has shared a heartwarming video from Ogidi Brown’s traditional wedding ceremony, giving fans a glimpse into the memorable celebration held on August 29, 2026.

The footage captured the Ghanaian personality enjoying his special day and sharing beautiful moments with his bride. Despite being wheelchair-bound, Ogidi Brown was full of excitement as he danced with his newlywed, creating an emotional and joyful scene that has touched many social media users.

The bride also caught the attention of guests and online viewers with her stunning appearance. She looked elegant in a striking red beaded gown that perfectly complemented the colourful atmosphere of the traditional ceremony.

The Instagram video is below:

Ogidi Brown's mom rocks giant headpiece

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ogidi Brown's mom who stole the spotlight at her son's wedding.

She rocked a stylish kente gown and matching featured headpiece to the star-studded event.

Some social media users have congratulated the couple on their nuptials.

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Source: YEN.com.gh