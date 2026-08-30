Millicent Amankwah Yeboah stepped into the spotlight when she accompanied husband Mahama Ayariga to his ministerial vetting on August 27, 2026

The 34-year-old NDC legislator defeated a sitting NPP MP to claim the Sunyani West parliamentary seat in December 2024 with over 57% of votes

Before entering politics, she built a career in business management, serving as a branch manager and later a managing director of a consultancy firm

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When Mahama Ayariga appeared before Parliament's Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, 2026, for his ministerial vetting, it was his wife who quietly stole a moment of attention in the chamber.

Committee Chairman Bernard Ahiafor had acknowledged Ayariga's father-in-law among the family members present but moved on without introducing his wife.

Meet Mahama Ayariga's pretty wife Millicent Amankwah Yeboah. Photo credit: @ghwaku.

Source: Facebook

Millicent Amankwah Yeboah's Road to Parliament

Ayariga caught the omission immediately. "Mr Chairman, you have introduced the father-in-law, but you haven't introduced the daughter," he told the committee.

Ahiafor then presented her as "Hon Mrs Ayariga, formerly known as Hon Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah", Member of Parliament for Sunyani West. It was a light-hearted exchange, but it prompted many Ghanaians to ask: who exactly is she?

At 34, Millicent Amankwah Yeboah is among the younger faces sitting in Ghana's Ninth Parliament. She arrived there on the strength of her own campaign, contesting the Sunyani West constituency on a National Democratic Congress ticket during the December 2024 general election.

She faced then-incumbent Ignatius Baffour-Awuah of the New Patriotic Party and won decisively, pulling in 26,828 votes, which translated to 57.64% of the valid votes cast. Baffour-Awuah managed 19,715 votes, representing 42.36%, while the People's National Convention candidate polled nothing at all.

Her background before Parliament was rooted firmly in the private sector. She worked as a branch manager for Verna Mineral Water before rising to become Managing Director of MEA Connect Consultants. Her academic path took her through the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana and the University of Law in the United Kingdom.

The Facebook post is below:

Millicent Amankwah Yeboah: A Legislator building her own record

Since taking her seat, Amankwah Yeboah has taken on committee work, sitting on the Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions Committee, where she engages with matters covering jobs and workplace policy.

Her position in Parliament is also a distinctly unusual one. She and Ayariga, the long-serving MP for Bawku Central, are colleagues within the same legislature, making them both partners at home and fellow legislators in the House.

The vetting moment that drew public curiosity was never really about controversy. It simply gave Ghanaians a window into a politician who had been quietly doing the work since January 2025 without much fanfare.

Her story is not defined by her husband's longer political career but by a campaign she ran, a seat she won, and a record she is now in the process of building on her own terms.

The Facebook post is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh