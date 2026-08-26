Former England winger Raheem Sterling faces up to two years in prison after he was formally charged

Sterling, currently without a club after leaving Feyenoord, faces three charges and is due in court on September 15

Having played for a host of top clubs in the Premier League, the 31-year-old remains one of the most accomplished forwards of his generation

Raheem Sterling has been formally charged over a collision on the M3 motorway in Hampshire and could face up to two years in prison if convicted of dangerous driving.

The 31-year-old is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on September 15 following an incident involving his black Lamborghini 4x4 on May 28.

Why Raheem Sterling Faces 2 Years in Prison After Being Formally Charged

Source: Getty Images

Why Sterling faces 2-year prison sentence

According to the Mirror, Sterling faces three charges linked to the incident, including dangerous driving and an offence involving nitrous oxide.

The dangerous driving charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison upon conviction.

Below is the alleged footage of Sterling's dangerous driving, as shared on X:

The nitrous oxide charge relates to possession of the substance, which was reclassified as a Class C controlled drug in November 2023.

Dashcam footage obtained by the Daily Mail reportedly showed Sterling moving in front of another vehicle without indicating before veering across the carriageway at speed.

He also appeared to be holding what looked like a balloon during the incident.

A driving instructor who supplied the footage expressed concern over the former England international's actions.

"I like Raheem, but as a driving instructor I'm very concerned. He could have easily caused himself and others a great deal of harm. He was very fortunate that he did not do so."

The charges do not amount to a conviction, and Sterling will have the opportunity to respond to them in court.

Sterling's uncertain future after Feyenoord spell

The legal situation comes during an uncertain period in Sterling's football career.

Chelsea terminated his contract in January 2026 before he joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal.

The winger made eight appearances for the Dutch club under Robin van Persie, where he registered one assist but failed to score, per Transfermarkt.

With that spell now over, Sterling has spent the summer without a club while continuing to remain involved in football through his RS7 Academy.

The four-time Premier League winner previously played for Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, establishing himself as one of England's most accomplished forwards of his generation.

Footballer arrested after pedestrian incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 25-year-old top-flight footballer has been arrested after allegedly hitting a 68-year-old woman at a zebra crossing before leaving the scene.

The woman initially said she had fallen, but doctors later suspected she had been struck by a vehicle and alerted police.

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Source: YEN.com.gh