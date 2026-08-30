Abdul Fatawu Issahaku registered his first assist of the season during Ipswich's match against Manchester United

The 22-year-old winger left Luke Shaw behind with his blistering pace before teeing up Leif Davis for the opening goal

Flashscore data showed Fatawu completed three dribbles, created two big chances and provided two key passes in the first half

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Abdul Fatawu Issahaku announced himself in the 2026/27 Premier League season with a standout performance against Manchester United on Sunday, August 30, providing the assist for Ipswich Town's opening goal.

The Black Stars winger was the architect of the game's first goal, outpacing Luke Shaw on the right flank before squaring the ball to Leif Davis, who finished the chance to give Ipswich the lead.

Fatawu Issahaku Destroys Luke Shaw With Brilliant Skill Before Assist Against Man United. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Fatawu destroys Shaw before assist

Positioned on the right side, the former Dreams FC player exploited the space behind Shaw with a burst of pace and footwork that the England international struggled to contain.

The sequence was clinical: beat the defender, hold composure, deliver the pass. Davis did the rest.

Watch Fatawu's assist, as shared on X:

It was Fatawu's first goal contribution of the season following his involvement in Ipswich's 2-1 victory over Sunderland, a match in which he failed to register either a goal or an assist.

Data from Flashscore underlined just how influential the Ghanaian was in the contest.

He completed three successful dribbles, created two big chances and contributed two key passes in the first 45 minutes.

Defensively, he won four ground duels, won one tackle and made two recoveries — a full-game display that extended beyond the assist alone.

As expected, fans flooded social media to celebrate the Ghana international. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@Kofi__Virgin joked:

"He wants to kill Luke Shaw."

@diongentle_ praised Issahaku:

"Proper baller."

@Biggest_blaq09 summed up:

"Nice assist."

Man United recover before half-time

Ipswich's lead did not last until the interval.

A defensive error allowed Matheus Cunha to steal possession and set up Bruno Fernandes, who converted in the 40th minute to draw Manchester United level just before the break.

Watch Fernandes' goal, as shared on X:

The equaliser denied Fatawu and his Ipswich teammates the lead they had worked to establish, though his individual contribution drew widespread praise on social media.

Joseph Opoku scores again for Swansea

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian winger Joseph Opoku scored his second goal for Swansea City against Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday, August 29.

Opoku opened the scoring inside two minutes after a quick counterattack sent him through on goal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh