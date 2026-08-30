The Ministry of Education has pushed back the release of the 2026/2027 CSSPS placement results by some days

The postponement follows requests from parents, guardians, students and school heads for more time to submit required data

About 20,000 qualified students are yet to have their school choices uploaded onto the CSSPS platform

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Ministry of Education has shifted the release of the 2026/2027 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) results from Monday, August 31 to Friday, September 4.

A press release issued on Sunday, August 30 confirmed the delay, stating that the decision came after appeals from parents, guardians, students and Heads of Schools who requested more time to complete the submission and uploading of student data on the platforms of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the CSSPS.

The Ministry of Education pushes back the release of the 2026/2027 CSSPS placement results by several days

Source: Facebook

The Ministry explained in a statement that the extended deadline is meant to ensure all eligible students complete the required processes and have their information accurately captured before placements are finalised into Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Ministry data indicates that roughly 20,000 qualified students are yet to have their school preferences uploaded onto the CSSPS platform by their Heads of Schools, parents or guardians.

The postponement is intended to close that gap and prevent eligible candidates from being left out of the placement exercise.

New Release Date and What Students Should Do

With the new release date set for September 4, students, parents and school administrators are expected to use the additional days to ensure all outstanding data is submitted and uploaded correctly.

The CSSPS is the system through which students who sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) are assigned places in senior high schools and TVET institutions across Ghana.

A delay of this nature directly affects hundreds of thousands of students awaiting confirmation of their placements for the upcoming academic year.

The Ministry has not indicated whether a further extension would be considered if outstanding submissions remain incomplete by the new deadline.

Changes for 2026 BECE candidates

This year's process marks a notable departure from previous practice. In past years, candidates chose their preferred senior high schools before sitting the BECE.

The policy has now been revised so that students can first review their results and assess their performance before making school selections.

Candidates will also be required to select eight senior high schools in total, one more than the seven permitted last year.

Among those choices, they must include two Category 'A' schools, one with boarding facilities and the other a day school within their district. The changes form part of broader efforts to improve the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) and resolve recurring placement difficulties.

How to check your BECE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the West African Examinations Council had released provisional results for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Candidates were required to purchase a results checker voucher before accessing their scores through the official WAEC portal.

WAEC had warned candidates against fraudsters who claimed they could upgrade examination scores for a fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh