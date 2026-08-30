French football legend Frank Leboeuf questioned Barcelona's pursuit of Julian Alvarez while Victor Osimhen remains available

Leboeuf argued that any club, including the Catalan giants, signing Osimhen would be acquiring a top-class striker

Galatasaray are reportedly willing to sell the Nigerian striker if a bid exceeding €100 million is submitted

France and Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has urged Barcelona to abandon their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julián Álvarez and redirect their transfer funds towards Victor Osimhen, describing the Nigerian forward as one of the best strikers currently available on the market.

Leboeuf made his position clear during an appearance on ESPN, questioning why the Spanish giants have not considered Osimhen as an alternative to the Argentine international.

Frank Leboeuf urges FC Barcelona to abandon the Julian Alvarez transfer and focus on Victor Osimhen. Photo by Ahmad Mora and Pierre-Philippe Marcou.

Source: Getty Images

Leboeuf makes the case for Osimhen

"I see Barcelona running after Julian Alvarez, and I wonder why they are not thinking about Victor Osimhen," Leboeuf said, as quoted by Tribuna.

"Osimhen will be good for Barcelona; he will be good for Arsenal as well. Every club that gets Osimhen will be getting a top striker."

The former France international went further, suggesting Barcelona should redirect the funds earmarked for an Alvarez deal towards securing the Super Eagles captain instead.

"If I were Barcelona, I would use that Alvarez money and get Osimhen," he added.

Leboeuf also raised a broader question about why elite clubs have consistently overlooked Osimhen in the transfer market.

"Maybe at the end of his career, Osimhen will explain why big clubs never come for him," he said.

Galatasaray's stance on Osimhen

Osimhen is currently attached to Galatasaray with his contract running out in 2029, per Transfermarkt, and the Turkish club is understood to be satisfied with the striker's contribution.

However, reports indicate that Galatasaray would be willing to sanction a sale if a club submitted an offer in excess of €100 million.

That reported asking price reflects the level of interest clubs would need to show to prise him away, and Leboeuf's comments add to the growing volume of opinion that Osimhen's market value has not been matched by concrete transfer activity from Europe's biggest sides.

Barcelona have yet to comment publicly on Leboeuf's assessment or confirm the status of their negotiations over Alvarez.

Julian Alvarez rejects Man City and Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Julian Alvarez has rejected Manchester City’s attempt to bring him back to the club.

The Atletico Madrid striker has also turned down Arsenal, with Barcelona reportedly his preferred destination.

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Source: YEN.com.gh