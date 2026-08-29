Julian Alvarez has rejected Manchester City's approach to re-sign him, telling the club he had no desire to return

The Atletico Madrid striker has also repeatedly turned down Arsenal, with Barcelona remaining his preferred destination

Alvarez missed training ahead of Atletico's clash with Sevilla after reports emerged claiming he is suffering from severe depression

Julian Alvarez has shut down any prospect of returning to Manchester City this summer, with the Atletico Madrid forward also continuing to rebuff repeated advances from Arsenal as his protracted transfer standoff deepens.

Julian Alvarez Sends Message to Arsenal and Man City After Depression Claims. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Alvarez sends message to Man City, Arsenal

According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER via Goal, City reached out to Atletico to register interest in their former striker.

However, Alvarez communicated directly that he had no intention of going back to the Etihad Stadium before the club could even formalise an offer.

The 25-year-old's position on a return to England is described as absolute.

Despite Arsenal identifying the Argentine as their primary transfer target this window, Alvarez has also turned down the north London club on multiple occasions.

His sole focus remains a move to Barcelona, who submitted a bid of approximately €100 million earlier in the summer, only to be rebuffed by Atletico.

Barca president Joan Laporta publicly acknowledged this week that the club's interest in Alvarez is "common knowledge", confirming that the forward's desire to join them is equally well established.

The sticking point is Atletico's blanket refusal to sell within La Liga. The Madrid club restated their position this week, declaring there is a "zero per cent chance" they will sanction a transfer to their domestic rivals under any circumstances.

Alvarez's reluctance to consider a move to England is understood to be rooted in personal rather than professional concerns.

UK visa regulations are reported to pose significant complications for members of his family wishing to visit, a situation he does not face while based in Spain.

Alvarez misses training amid depression claims

The saga took a more serious turn after Spanish radio station COPE reported that Alvarez has been absent from Atletico training due to what was described as severe depression.

He failed to report ahead of the club's away fixture against Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday, August 29, ruling him out of that match as a result.

The combination of his personal wellbeing, his firm resistance to a Premier League switch, and Atletico's refusal to negotiate with Barcelona has left the situation at an impasse, with no resolution in sight.

Does Alvarez have a Barcelona exit clause?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Julian Alvarez reportedly has a clause in his Atletico Madrid contract that could allow him to join certain clubs, including Barcelona.

The clause was allegedly included at the striker’s request as he reportedly considers a future move to the Catalan giants.

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Source: YEN.com.gh