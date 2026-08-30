Madam Abigail Pardie, CEO of Realma Packaging Gh, organised a lavish surprise birthday celebration for her daughter Caroline Dede Pardie

Caroline, a Level 200 University of Ghana student, arrived blindfolded and completely unaware of the extraordinary gifts waiting for her

The surprise sparked debate online, with some questioning whether the three-bedroom property truly qualifies as a mansion

A Ghanaian businesswoman has set social media ablaze after pulling off one of the most talked-about birthday surprises of the year for her daughter.

Madam Abigail Pardie, CEO of Realma Packaging Gh, organised a blindfolded surprise for her daughter, Caroline Dede Pardie, to mark her 20th birthday on 30 August 2026.

Legon student Caroline Dede Pardie receives a 3 bedroom house on her birthday. Photo credit: @ghanapress.

Source: Instagram

Legon student receives a house of her 20th birthday

The footage, shared by TV3 on Facebook, shows Caroline Dede Pardie being guided to her destination by family and friends, completely unaware of what lay ahead.

Once the blindfold came off, Caroline was greeted with two remarkable gifts: a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro Max and a fully finished, ultra-modern three-bedroom house.

The emotional moment, captured on video, showed Caroline visibly overwhelmed as the scale of her mother's generosity sank in. Caroline is currently a Level 200 student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The video quickly spread across Ghanaian social media, drawing a flood of reactions from users across the country.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions Caroline Dede Pardie's mom gives her a house

While many praised the heartwarming gesture, the moment also sparked a lively debate over the use of the word "mansion" to describe the property. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Florence Ziniel wrote:

"Congratulations to her. Why is every standard house now a mansion? A 3 bedroom house can certainly not be a mansion."

@Sylvester Kusi Bonsu Waddle added:

"You people dey use the word mansion anyhow. Is a"

More videos Caroline Dede Pardie's 20th birthday party

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top videos from Caroline Dede Pardie's lavish birthday party at her new mansion. Friends of Madam Abigail Pardie surprised her ahead of her birthday tomorrow with an incredible cash gift of GH₵20,000 and US$1,600.

The Instagram video is below:

Island Frimpong turns 6

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about on August 30, 2026, Island Frimpong celebrated turning six with gorgeous birthday pictures wearing a lavender ball gown.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui wrote a sweet birthday message for her daughter on Instagram.

Fans and followers responded positively to the cute pictures on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh