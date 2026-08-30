Harry Maguire appeared to handle the ball in the build-up to a controversial goal during Man United's victory over Ipswich Town

Referee Craig Pawson stopped play to review the incident before VAR weighed in with a decisive verdict

The Premier League confirmed the reasoning behind the decision, with the goal credited as an own goal by Jacob Greaves

Manchester United's commanding 5-2 win over Ipswich Town was overshadowed by controversy after Harry Maguire's involvement in a goal raised serious questions about the application of handball rules in the Premier League.

The England defender appeared to make contact with the ball using his hand before the ball was deflected into the net.

Referee Craig Pawson halted proceedings and consulted the Video Assistant Referee, leaving players and supporters uncertain about the outcome.

Man United vs Ipswich: Why Harry Maguire's Goal Stood Despite 'Clear' Handball

Source: Getty Images

Why United's goal stood despite Maguire's handball

After a review, Pawson pointed to the centre spot to confirm the goal. However, rather than awarding it to Maguire, it was recorded as an own goal by Ipswich Town defender Jacob Greaves.

The Premier League subsequently published a post on X clarifying the decision.

VAR confirmed the goal should stand on the basis that Maguire was not the immediate goalscorer following an accidental handball.

The communication from VAR, as shared by the league, read:

"It's an own goal and the accidental handball is not punishable, so we recommend you award the goal."

Under current Premier League rules, accidental handball in the build-up to a goal does not automatically result in the goal being disallowed, provided the player who handled the ball did not directly score from the touch.

That distinction proved central to the ruling.

Below is an X video of Maguire's handball incident:

Ipswich collapse after controversial goal

Whatever the rights and wrongs of the decision, the concession appeared to have a damaging effect on Ipswich. The Tractor Boys shipped three further goals after the incident.

Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot before completing a hat-trick with his third goal in the 68th minute.

Bryan Mbeumo also got on the scoresheet, converting after having earlier spurned a clear-cut chance in front of goal.

Chuba Akpom did pull a goal back for Ipswich, but it amounted to little more than a consolation as Manchester United ran out emphatic winners.

Premier League referee suspended over alleged misconduct

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Premier League assistant referee Simon Bennett has been suspended while an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour with a woman continues.

Bennett, who earns £110,000 a year, has not officiated a match this season since the investigation began.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh