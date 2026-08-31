Arsenal were denied a penalty after a VAR review during their Premier League match against Aston Villa on Monday evening

Referee Jarred Gillett overturned his original decision after the VAR review determined Bukayo Saka's challenge occurred outside the box

The Premier League released an official statement on X clarifying the sequence of events surrounding the controversial call

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Arsenal's Premier League encounter against Aston Villa on August 31 was briefly mired in controversy after the match officials reversed a penalty decision through a VAR review.

Bukayo Saka went down inside the area following a challenge from Ian Maatsen, and referee Jarred Gillett initially awarded a spot kick.

However, he was directed to review the decision at the pitchside monitor, and upon doing so, he changed his ruling.

Why VAR Denied Arsenal a Penalty Against Aston Villa Premier League Clash

Source: Getty Images

Why VAR denied Arsenal a penalty

The Premier League clarified the situation in an official statement published on X, confirming that the foul had taken place outside the penalty area and therefore did not warrant a penalty.

Gillett explained his final call:

"After review, the foul by Aston Villa No.22 [Ian Maatsen] occurred outside the penalty area. The final decision is a direct free-kick."

The decision drew frustration from Arsenal, who felt the original penalty award had been correct.

Bukayo Saka scores after VAR controversy

Despite the contentious ruling, Arsenal managed to take the lead through other means just minutes later.

Riccardo Calafiori found Saka inside the penalty area, and the England winger finished with composure to put the Gunners in front in the 59th minute, rendering the penalty debate largely irrelevant to the final outcome.

Watch Saka's goal, as shared on X:

The goal underlined Saka's influence on Arsenal's attacking play, with the winger proving decisive even after being at the centre of the VAR controversy earlier in the half.

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Source: YEN.com.gh