Aston Villa host Arsenal at Villa Park in the closing fixture of matchday two of the 2026/27 Premier League season

The two sides arrive in contrasting form, with Arsenal recording a 3-0 opening win while Villa suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brighton

A mysterious cat has tipped the Gunners to maintain their unbeaten start to the season as they seek to defend their crown

A feline oracle, Nimbus Pronos, has backed Arsenal to claim victory against Aston Villa when the two sides meet at Villa Park on Monday, August 31, 2026, in what rounds off the second matchday of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Nimbus Pronos predicts the winner of the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League clash on August 31, 2026. Photos by Neville Williams, NurPhoto and Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Mysterious cat predicts winner

Pronos, who shares match forecasts on Instagram, selected the North London club as the likely winners in a video posted ahead of the fixture.

The two clubs are approaching this encounter from vastly different positions.

Arsenal, the reigning Premier League champions, opened their title defence with a 3-0 win over Coventry City and will be looking to maintain their early momentum.

Below is Nimbus' prediction, as shared on Instagram:

Villa's campaign, by contrast, has begun poorly. A 4-0 defeat to Brighton on the opening weekend left Unai Emery's side under immediate pressure, and a second successive loss would represent a troubling start to their post-Europa League-winning season.

Emery must also navigate the meeting without several players who were central to Villa's recent successes.

According to The Times, Morgan Rogers, Lucas Digne, Youri Tielemans, Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins, and Emiliano Martinez have all left the club, leaving the Spaniard to call upon a reshuffled squad still incorporating new arrivals.

The fixture also carries a personal dimension for Emery, who previously managed Arsenal before moving to Villa Park.

Head-to-head meetings

The head-to-head record between the two clubs supports Nimbus Pronos's prediction.

In the last ten encounters between Arsenal and Aston Villa, the Gunners have won six, Villa has won three, and one ended in a 2-2 draw, as cited by Sofascore.

The managerial picture between Emery and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is somewhat closer.

Across nine previous meetings between the two managers on the touchline, Emery holds a narrow edge with four wins to Arteta's three, and two matches have finished all square, per data culled from Transfermarkt.

With Arsenal's squad largely intact and Villa adapting to significant departures, the weight of history and current form both point towards a Gunners victory when the two sides kick off on Monday evening.

Alan Shearer names Arsenal title favourites

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer has backed Arsenal as the clear favourites to win the title this season.

Shearer believes the Gunners’ impressive summer transfer business has strengthened their chances of lifting the trophy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh