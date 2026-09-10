João Cancelo has publicly backed Lamine Yamal as the only deserving winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or award

The Portuguese defender pointed to Yamal's World Cup and Euros wins, plus a stellar club season with Barcelona

Cancelo described the 19-year-old as by far the best talent and best player in the world right now

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Portuguese defender João Cancelo has thrown his full weight behind Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal as the standout candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, describing the teenager as the only player who truly merits the honour.

Speaking publicly about the prestigious individual award, Cancelo was unequivocal in his assessment of the 19-year-old Spaniard, leaving no room for debate over who he believes should claim football's most coveted prize.

João Cancelo Names Lamine Yamal as His Favourite to Win Ballon d'Or 2026

Source: Getty Images

Ballon d'Or: Cancelo backs Yamal for award

The full-back outlined a compelling argument rooted in Yamal's extraordinary trophy haul and consistent performances at the highest level.

In Cancelo's view, a player who has won the World Cup and every major honour with Barcelona, bar the Champions League, in a single season has done more than enough to earn the award.

"He's won so many trophies at 19, World Cup, Euros, all trophies with Barça and his season was incredible… and he's by far the best talent and best player in the world," Cancelo said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

The defender went further, insisting the conversation around the Ballon d'Or should effectively be closed.

"For me there's no other player who can win the Ballon d'Or. It has to be Lamine," he added.

Yamal's remarkable season in retrospect

Yamal's rise to the pinnacle of world football at such a young age has been remarkable by any measure.

His performances for both club and country during the 2025/26 season drew widespread admiration, and his role in Spain's major international triumph only strengthened his standing as one of the game's most exciting and influential figures.

According to the official website of the Ballon d'Or, Yamal scored 25 goals and provided 20 assists in 57 matches.

He also won the 2026 World Cup, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup and was crowned the Most Valuable Player in the Spanish top flight.

Nonetheless, Yamal faces stiff competition from Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé.

The winner of the prestigious prize will be announced at the grand ceremony on October 26 in London.

Lamine Yamal shatters Mbappé's Champions League record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal had broken Kylian Mbappé’s record for the most goal contributions by a teenager in UEFA Champions League history.

The Barcelona star now has 23 contributions, including 12 goals and 11 assists, before turning 20.

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Source: YEN.com.gh