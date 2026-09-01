Lionel Messi confirmed his retirement from international football after more than two decades representing Argentina

FIFA moved swiftly to honour the 39-year-old on X, posting a tribute alongside photographs spanning his career with La Albiceleste

Messi leaves international football as Argentina's record scorer with 125 goals in 207 appearances across all competitions

Lionel Messi has confirmed his retirement from international football on August 31, and FIFA has responded with a public tribute to the Argentine captain, marking the end of one of the most decorated careers the sport has ever produced.

FIFA sends a three-word message to Lionel Messi after his retirement from international football. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Messi, 39, broke the news directly to his global fanbase, writing on Instagram:

"After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team."

The announcement followed weeks of speculation after the death of his father, Jorge, an event that visibly took a toll on the footballer and prompted widespread discussion about his future.

FIFA sends message to Messi

Football's world governing body wasted no time in acknowledging Messi's contribution to the game.

On X, formerly Twitter, FIFA posted, "Thank you, Leo. 🇦🇷" alongside two photographs: one of Messi as a young player and another of the seasoned champion the world came to know across two decades of international football.

The gesture from football's highest authority underlines the scale of what Messi achieved in the blue and white jersey.

He departs as Argentina's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, netting 125 goals across 207 appearances for the Albiceleste.

Messi's international career in retrospect

In World Cup competition alone, Messi scored 21 goals from 34 matches, accumulating a string of milestones that include the most victories by an individual player at the tournament and the distinction of being the oldest player to score a hat-trick at a World Cup.

His journey at the global showpiece was one shaped by heartbreak and ultimate triumph.

Argentina fell 1-0 to Germany in the 2014 final in Brazil before Messi led the country to glory at Qatar 2022.

His final World Cup appearance ended in defeat to Spain at this year's edition.

On the continental stage, he guided Argentina to five Copa America finals, lifting the trophy in 2021 and again in 2024.

What's next for Messi?

Despite stepping away from international duty, Messi's playing career is far from over.

Across his club stints with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and Argentina combined, he has accumulated 921 goals.

He remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028, meaning the iconic No. 10 will continue to feature at club level even as he bids farewell to the Albiceleste for the final time.

Lionel Messi fined by MLS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi has been fined by MLS after appearing to slap Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan.

The league’s rules prohibit players from striking or placing their hands on an opponent’s face, head, or neck.

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Source: YEN.com.gh