Chelsea attacker Morgan Rogers spoke out after the Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

Rogers acknowledged Arsenal are in strong form but insisted Chelsea possess the quality to improve

The Englishman pointed to areas still requiring work as the squad continues to adapt to new ideas on the training field

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Morgan Rogers has acknowledged Chelsea's disappointment following their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, while insisting the club has the quality to recover as the season progresses.

The Chelsea forward, who is the second most-expensive signing in English football, spoke after the full-time whistle, reflecting on a result that the Blues felt they had the tools to avoid.

Rogers was candid about the mood in the dressing room but stopped short of dwelling on the setback, choosing instead to frame it within the broader context of an evolving season.

Morgan Rogers Reacts to Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League Defeat Against Arsenal. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Rogers reflects on Chelsea's defeat

"We are disappointed. We came here with a job to try to win, and we didn't manage that, so of course the players and the boys are disappointed. But it's a long season, and it's a tough place to come," Rogers said, as cited by Tribuna

The attacker felt Chelsea's overall display was not without merit, pointing to spells of good football and defensive solidity throughout the contest.

"I think we gave a good account of ourselves. We played well in large parts of the game, created chances and defended well when we had to," he added.

Rogers also offered credit to the hosts, acknowledging Arsenal's current confidence and momentum.

"Of course, it's tough, and they're in a really good moment right now and feeling really good," he said.

Chelsea still adapting to new manager

Despite the defeat, Rogers remained measured and forward-looking in his assessment of where Chelsea stand as a group.

He attributed some of the club's inconsistencies to an ongoing process of integration following the arrival of a new manager, with players still working to align their understanding of the team's approach.

"There is still stuff for us to work on. We're still new, with a new manager, trying to combine our ideas and get better and better. But we will. We know we will," Rogers said.

He was firm in his belief that the squad's collective ability is not in question, with the emphasis now falling on hard work in training rather than any lack of talent.

Mikel Arteta praises two Arsenal stars

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised two players after their hard-fought win over Chelsea.

Arteta’s side came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory in the Premier League clash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh