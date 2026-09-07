Three Ghanaian players have secured spots in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League across clubs in Slovakia, Turkey and England

Antoine Semenyo is the most prominent name on the list, returning for a second Champions League campaign with Manchester City

Kojo Peprah Oppong is set for his debut in European club football's top tier after completing a €12 million move to Fenerbahçe

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Three Ghanaian players are set to represent the nation in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, with the trio featuring for clubs in three different countries in a significant moment for Ghanaian football.

While familiar names such as Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and, more recently, Caleb Yirenkyi are missing from Europe’s biggest club competition, Ghana will still have a strong presence on the grandest stage of European football.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the three Ghanaian players who will be flying the nation’s flag in the Champions League this season.

Meet the 3 Ghanaian Players Set to Play in This Season's Champions League

Source: Getty Images

3. Rahim Ibrahim - Slovan Bratislava

Ibrahim's path to the Champions League began in Salaga and Mamobi before a move to Accra Lions set his career in motion. He relocated to Slovakia in 2020 when he signed for AS Trenčín, where he spent four seasons, made 92 appearances and scored 12 goals, per Transfermarkt.

That consistent output earned him a transfer to Slovan Bratislava in 2025. Since joining the Bratislava club, he has racked up 67 appearances, contributed eight goals and claimed a league title, and will now experience Champions League football for the first time.

2. Kojo Oppong Peprah – Fenerbahçe

Oppong Peprah will taste Champions League football for the first time after Fenerbahçe secured qualification for Europe's premier club competition. The highly rated defender left OGC Nice for the Istanbul-based club in a transfer worth 12 million euros this summer. Despite completing the move, Peprah is yet to make his debut under manager İsmail Kartal. Fenerbahçe face a tough opening test against Italian outfit AS Roma on Thursday, September 10, in what promises to be a stern examination of the Turkish side's European credentials.

1. Antoine Semenyo - Man City

The highest-profile Ghanaian in this season's competition is Antoine Semenyo. The 26-year-old Manchester City forward is no stranger to the Champions League, having featured in two matches during the previous campaign. Currently in strong form and contributing assists, Semenyo will look to carry Ghana's flag in European football's most prestigious club tournament. Manchester City, meanwhile, will be hoping to progress further than the Round of 16, which brought their previous Champions League journey to an end.

Why Stamford Bridge Will Host Champions League Football

In another publication, YEN.com.gh explained why Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge will host Champions League football in the 2026/27 season despite the Blues missing out on qualification.

Chelsea will not play in Europe this season after finishing 10th in the Premier League following a difficult campaign.

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Source: YEN.com.gh