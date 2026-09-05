Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei played 90 minutes in his second appearance for Real Madrid Castilla, deployed at right-back

Jose Mourinho was in the stands as Castilla recorded a 2-0 win over Torremolinos, lifting them to second place

Naasei joined Castilla from Granada in the summer and is considered by many to be the next Sergio Ramos

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Oscar Naasei delivered another promising performance for Real Madrid Castilla in a 2-0 victory over Torremolinos on September 5, with first-team head coach Jose Mourinho present in the stands to observe his progress.

The 21-year-old was stationed at right-back by Castilla head coach Julián López de Lerma, a position that differed from his preferred centre-back role, yet he held his own throughout the contest.

Oscar Naasei impresses for Real Madrid Castilla in their 2-0 win against Torremolinos. Photo credit: @lafabricacrm/X.

Source: Twitter

Oscar Naasei impresses for Real Madrid Castilla

Naasei's statistical output reflected a composed and purposeful display.

According to Flashscore, he won two ground duels, made one clearance, contributed two recoveries and completed five progressive carries.

His passing accuracy stood at 75%, with three of his four long passes finding their target. He also registered one shot on target, adding an attacking dimension to his performance.

Watch a compilation of Naasei's performance, as shared on X:

Goals from Jorge Cestero Sancho and Pol Fortuny, one on either side of the break, secured Castilla's first win of the campaign and moved them temporarily into second place in the table, having played one more fixture than most of their rivals.

Naasei's path to Real Madrid's first team

The result and the performance carry particular significance for Naasei, who signed for Castilla from Granada during the summer transfer window.

The outing represented his second appearance for the club, and with Mourinho watching from the stands, the opportunity to catch the Portuguese coach's eye was not lost.

Many within the Spanish football world have drawn comparisons between Naasei and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, highlighting the Ghanaian's potential as a ball-playing central defender capable of operating in multiple defensive positions.

His ability to adapt to the right-back role in this fixture only strengthened that assessment.

For a player working to establish himself at one of the world's most scrutinised clubs, each outing for Castilla serves as an audition, and his latest showing offered further evidence that he is making a credible case for greater responsibilities.

Why Oscar Naasei chose Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sports journalist Godfred Akoto Boafo had explained why Oscar Naasei moved to Real Madrid.

Akoto Boafo said Naasei impressed at Granada and caught Jose Mourinho’s attention as a potential long-term replacement for Antonio Rudiger.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh