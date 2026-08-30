Emiliano Martinez ended his six-year stay at Aston Villa to join Chelsea in one of the standout transfers of the summer window

Juventus came close to securing the Argentine goalkeeper earlier in the transfer window, but the deal ultimately fell through

A surprise factor behind Martinez's decision pointed to Chelsea's new manager, with the goalkeeper reportedly eager to work under him

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Emiliano Martinez chose Chelsea over a number of rivals, with Xabi Alonso identified as the decisive factor in his decision.

The 33-year-old World Cup winner departed Aston Villa after six seasons, having made clear his desire to leave throughout the summer.

Villa gave him permission to seek a new club after completing the signing of Japanese international with Ghanaian roots Zion Suzuki from Parma as his replacement.

Emiliano Martinez preferred Chelsea despite strong interest from other clubs. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Why Emi Martinez chose Chelsea

The Argentine had no shortage of options. Juventus were among the closest to landing him earlier in the window, though those negotiations broke down without an agreement.

Several other clubs also registered interest, but Martinez turned them away before committing to the West London club.

The figure who tipped the balance was Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso, as cited by TUKO.

The Spanish manager, who earned his reputation as a player at Liverpool and Real Madrid before moving into management, appears to have been a powerful attraction for Martinez.

Reports indicate the goalkeeper was eager to work under Alonso from the moment Chelsea made their approach, and that desire proved stronger than anything rival clubs could offer.

How did Martinez perform on Chelsea debut

The new signing did not have to wait long for his opportunity.

Martinez was handed his debut in Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Brighton on August 30, playing the full match in a pulsating 4-3 victory.

While he conceded three goals, he made four saves, including three from inside the box, according to Sofascore.

However, the club's pursuit of Martinez was not part of their original summer planning.

The Blues had expected to keep Robert Sanchez as first-choice goalkeeper going into the new campaign, but an unconvincing performance in their opening Premier League fixture against Fulham prompted a rapid rethink from those in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Once doubts over Sanchez emerged, club officials acted swiftly to secure Martinez's signature.

Xabi Alonso gives update on Caicedo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has provided an update on Moises Caicedo’s fitness after a worrying moment in the 4-3 win over Brighton.

Caicedo had only just returned to the squad after missing the 3-2 victory over Fulham.

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Source: YEN.com.gh